Saturday, May 23, 2020
Home News Reports World War-II veteran, Indian Army’s oldest artilleryman Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia passes away
News Reports
Updated:

World War-II veteran, Indian Army’s oldest artilleryman Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia passes away

A total of 14 family members of Jallanwalia have provided their services to the Indian Army and have the distinction of having participated in all the wars since World War I

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indian Army's oldest gunner Major GS Jallanwalia bids adieu at the age of 103
Major GS Jallanwalia(centre) with his two sons (Source: Hindustan Times)
6

Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia (Retd), who was nation’s oldest artilleryman and who fought four wars, including World War-II and two wars against Pakistan (1948 & 1965) passed away on May 21, 2020 in Ludhiana. The war wounded veteran was 103.

His death was confirmed by a senior Army official on Friday.

A total of 14 family members of Jallanwalia have provided their services to the Indian Army and have the distinction of having participated in all the wars since World War I. Jallanwalia’s father Risaldaar Duleep Singh was a World War I veteran who fought in Mesopotamia (today’s Iraq).

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the Army veteran Major GS Jallanwalia who breathed his last on May 21.

“I pay my tributes to Army veteran Major GS Jallanwalia, who we lost on Friday at the age of 102. An officer with an illustrious career, Major Jallanwalia participated in 4 battles including World War II & 1965 Indo-Pak War. We shall always be indebted to him for his service,” a tweet posted by Singh read.

Jallanwalia’s illustrious services to the Indian Army

Jallanwalia was born on August 21, 2017, and matriculated from the Royal Indian Military School, Jalandhar Cantt, before joining the Mountain Artillery Training Center on June 15, 1935. After he completed his training, he was stationed with 14 Rajputana Mountain Battery at Abbottabad (now in Pakistan).

In 1940, he was posted to a Survey Troop at Cammbellpur (now in Pakistan). Next year, the Survey Regiment was promoted and later in 1942, it became the first Survey regiment. Subsequently, he got permanent Regular Commission as Second Lieutenant in 1947 and was posted to 40 Field Regiment. Before being posted to Survey Regiment, Jallanwalia participated in Ahmadzai-Waziristan Operation in North-West Frontier Province in 1939 and 1940.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Jallanwalia also participated in the World War-II when he along with others were sent to Myanmar by road from Bengaluru to fight against the advancing armies of the Japanese in 1944. When he along with the soldiers of his platoon reached the Iraawadi river, they were shot at by a Japanese soldier. He gathered his team and took down two Japanese hidden in the bushes but was unfortunately got hit by a bullet. He holds the distinction of serving as a gunner for three decades in the Indian Army.

After India gained its independence, Gurdial Singh took part in the Indian Army’s attack against the Pakistani infiltrators in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 1948. Jallanwalia served as Counter Bombardment Officer in XI in Amritsar-Lahore Sector during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. He is a pioneer in developing surveillance and target acquisition in Indian Artillery after India’s independence. Singh retired from his active services in 1967.

Singh is survived by his two sons- Harmanderjeet Singh and Harjinderjeet Singh, who joined the Indian Army and Indian Air Force respectively and fought the Kargil War with Pakistan in 1999.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

World War-II veteran, Indian Army’s oldest artilleryman Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia was a pioneer in developing surveillance and target acquisition in Indian Artillery after India's independence
Read more
News Reports

Two women activists of Far-left group ‘Pinjra Tod’ arrested in North-East Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
It was found that on February 22 Pinjra Tod members had mobilised local residents for protesting against the CAA
Read more
News Reports

‘Eid has the potential of becoming a super-spreader of Coronavirus’: South-African Muslim body urges Muslims to avoid Eid ceremonies and prayers

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa urged Muslims to avoid gatherings and ceremonies on Eid as it can become Coronavirus super-spreader
Read more
News Reports

“I am fully hopeful that we will restart international flights before August or September”, says Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri said that international flights will resume by August or September, or even before depending in situation
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR has been filed under Sections 188, 34 and relevant sections of Disaster management act and epidemic diseases act.
Read more
News Reports

Artisans from West Bengal borrowed money and pledged family jewellery to return from Kota as administration refused to help

OpIndia Staff -
The 200 artisans with their family collectively booked 7 buses using the money the borrowed and left for their homes.
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

India-Nepal border: Communist group tries to march to Lipulekh to plant a Nepali flag, stopped by Nepali villagers

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days back, Nepali PM KP Oli had launched an offensive against India and laid claims to Indian territories of areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
News Reports

Round 2: Leftists and Naxal sympathisers start casting doubts on the excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, call it “of little use”

OpIndia Staff -
A day after various remains of a temple was unearthed from Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya, Nandini Sundar a known Naxal sympathiser, took to Twitter to peddle a new narrative to discredit the findings.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more

Connect with us

227,720FansLike
347,412FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com