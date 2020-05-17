Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed his regret for making a donation appeal for Shahid Afrid’s NGO during the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis after a video of the Pakistani cricketer’s speech had gone viral on social media where he had made incendiary comments against Prime Minister Modi and India. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh, who had also made the donation appeal, expressed his regret as well.

Yuvraj Singh said that he was “really disappointed” with the comments Shahid Afridi made against Narendra Modi and stated that he had made the appeal for donation “for the sake of humanity”. “Never again,” said Yuvraj Singh, who had received great criticism from Indians after he had made the appeal for donations.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan Singh quote-tweeted Yuvraj Singh’s tweet and said “never again no matter what”.

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan Singh hits out at Shahid Afridi

In his conversation with India Today journalist Vikrant Gupta, Harbhajan Singh said that as PM Modi had said, coronavirus does not see boundaries and hence he had made a donation appeal for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s NGO. However, following his distasteful comments on India as well as Prime Minister Modi, where he remarked that Prime Minister Modi having a bigger ‘disease’ than coronavirus, the off-spinner said that he regrets his decision.

“If anyone speaks against my country or countrymen or my prime minister it is not acceptable, whoever it is,” Singh said. He even apologised to everyone who has been hurt by his action and promised that he will never speak for anyone who spreads hate against India. He said that he has realised his friendship was limited to cricket field but it is no longer there.

What did Shahid Afridi say?

Afridi had gone to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and claimed that the Indian government under PM Modi is carrying out atrocities against the Indians in Kashmir, part of which is illegally occupied by Pakistan. “Inshallah he’ll have to be answerable here as well as in other world,” he had said.