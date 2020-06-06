Areas in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where the camps for the world’s biggest cluster of Rohingya refugees are located, have been placed under strict lockdown by the municipality after noting the rapid rate of Wuhan coronavirus infections in the area. Many areas in the district have also been declared as ‘red zones’ by the local authorities. The rate of infection in the area saw a rapid growth in the last week after the government ended the countrywide lockdown

As per reports, The District of Cox’s Bazar has so far recorded 877 patients with the Cox’s Bazar’s Sadar Upazila reporting 364 cases. In the refugee camp, 35 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases reported in Moheshkhali is 34, Teknaf 41, Ukhiya 110, Ramu, 53, Chakoria 189, Kutubdia 3 and Pekua 47.

Md Komal Hossain, district administrator stated that the local committee made on the coronavirus prevention made the decision to lock the municipality down in an emergency meeting on Friday.

The lockdown will be effective from June 6 to June 20.

The authorities have banned all sorts of gatherings including social, familiar, and religious. Transportation carrying essential goods have been excluded from the lockdown, they can move from 8 am to 8 pm.

Groceries and vegetable markets have also been allowed to function for eight hours on Sundays and Thursdays while maintaining safety norms. Also, hospitals, pharmacies, ambulances, vehicles transporting patients, health and essential services workers, banking services have been exempted from the lockdown. Gatherings for aid distribution are also banned.

Journalists working during the lockdown will have to collect special ID cards from the Cox’s Bazar’s Press Club for the working in the areas declared as red zones. The COVID-19 volunteers are also directed to collect Id cards from Sadar Upazila chief executive or UNO.

Bangladesh has reported more than 63000 coronavirus cases and 850 casualties so far.