BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying weapons and grenades in Kathua

A Pakistani spy drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) early morning on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. The drone which was loaded with weapons and explosives was shot down at 5:10 am.

Taking to Twitter, Border Security Forces informed that the alert BSF jawans have shot down a spy drone from Pakistan which was carrying 01 M4 carbine machine(US Made), 02 filled magazines (60 Rds), 07 Chinese grenades near Kathua International border.

Alert troops of BSF shot down a Pakistani Hexa Copter Drone carrying 01 M4 carbine machine(US Made), 02 filled magazines. (60 Rds), 07 Chinese grenades near Kathua International border today morning.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ivSoK16Usr — BSF (@BSF_India) June 20, 2020

Reportedly, the 8X8 (from blade to the blade) drone was seen flying over Kathua village in the vicinity of Border Outpost Pansar (BOP) Kathua when a BSF patrol party spotted it. The BSF jawan fired nine rounds at the drone and shot it down when it was 250 metres inside the Indian borders.

As per the preliminary information, the weapons and explosives were meant to deliver to the terrorists present in the valley. The Pakistani rangers present at the Pakistani side post opposite BOP were reportedly controlling the drone.

Jammu & Kashmir: Weapons recovered from the Pakistani drone shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kathua today. https://t.co/GP0wTMvGCU pic.twitter.com/R1Hl0Ah4Kp — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

The incident comes days after clash in Galwan Valley between the Indian troops and Chinese People Liberation Army in which 20 Indian army personnel including Commanding officer of Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu lost their lives.

Prior to this, earlier in January, the BSF had shot down another spy drone along the international border in Jammu in the forward post of Arnia belt