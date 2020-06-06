Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports Communist Party is 'both a court and police station': Kerala women's panel chief MC...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Communist Party is ‘both a court and police station’: Kerala women’s panel chief MC Josephine courts controversy

Josephine, who is also a CPM central committee member, made this shocking remarks while responding to questions on the commission's indifference in handling cases where communist leaders are accused. A reporter had asked regarding the Commission's stand on certain cases against CPI(M) leaders.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kerala women's panel chief MC Josephine
4

State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine kicked up a controversy after she claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist) was both a court and a police station.

According to the reports, Josephine said this to the media while speaking on the issue of Kadinamkulam incident wherein a woman was sexually harassed by her husband and his friends.

Responding to questions regarding allegations against CPM leader PK Sasi, Josephine said there was no need for the commission to investigate the matter when the victim herself said that an investigation by the party itself would be enough.

Women’s panel chief was in reference to complaints aginst CPI(M) MLA PK Sasi

Josephine, who is also a CPM central committee member, made this shocking remarks while responding to questions on the commission’s indifference in handling cases where communist leaders are accused. A reporter had asked regarding the Commission’s stand on certain cases against CPI(M) leaders.

“I may be the Chairperson of the state Women’s Commission, but I am from the communist party. No other party, other than mine, will take stern action in cases against women. I know which case you are mentioning. In that case, the family members, who are party followers, told me that they need the decision to be taken by the party,” the women’s panel chief said referring to a case involving senior CPI(M) leader and MLA PK Sasi.

“Our party is a court and a police station. No leniency will be shown towards any leader in that regard,” Josephine said.

In 2018, Shoranur MLA PK Sasi was suspended for six months by the ruling CPI(M) government after a woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused Sasi of sexually abusing her.

Sasi was suspended from the CPI(M)s primary membership after it was found that he had conversed with a woman worker “in a manner not befitting a party leader.”

The women’s panel had then said that they will investigate the matter only if the woman had come out in public or filed a police case.

Congress demands resignation of women’s panel chief

Meanwhile, the opposition party in the state Congress has demanded the resignation of Josephine from the post of state’s Women’s panel chief.

The leader of opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala said Josephine who heads a quasi-judicial body has made a comment violating the principles of the Constitution.

“A women’s panel chief, who says that CPI(M) means court and the police, has no credentials to occupy that position. She has made anti-constitutional statements while heading a quasi-judicial body which is completely unacceptable,” Chennithala said in a release.

BJP state president K Surendran termed Josephine’s statement as a mockery towards the legal system of the country. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Communist Party is ‘both a court and police station’: Kerala women’s panel chief MC Josephine courts controversy

OpIndia Staff -
State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine kicked up a controversy after she claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist) was both a court and a police station
Read more
News Reports

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots escape from cage

OpIndia Staff -
When the parrots flew away, a miffed Siddiqui and his wife Umm Kulsoom beat the victim 8-year-old Zohra Shahblack and blue, killing her
Read more
News Reports

News of Chhota Bheem ditching Chutki to marry princess Indumati is fake, clarifies maker of animated show after netizens outrage over ‘betrayal’ by Bheem

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens launch #JusticeForChutki campaign after news spread that Chhota Bheem is ditching best friend Chutki to marry princess Indumati
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
News Reports

“Yoga has no place in the life of Christians,” Greek Orthodox Church issues diktat against yoga to its followers

OpIndia Staff -
Greek Orthodox Church said yoga has no place in the life of Christians after Greek media recommended Yoga during lockdown
Read more
Entertainment

On the need for making “The Judge” – A movie on Love Jihad and the typical ‘liberal’ reaction of Hindus to the issue

OpIndia Staff -
Maker of The Judge explains why he made a movie on Love Jihad, a topic not touched by mainstream movie makers
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

“Indira Gandhi was above all Sharanas”, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah defending naming schemes after her while opposing flyover named after Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says that Indira Gandhi's statue was even greater than social-reformers such as 'Sharanas'.
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
363,800FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com