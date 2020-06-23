Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Updated:

CWC meeting: Rajasthan CM stands to pay tribute to martyred Indian soldiers, Netizens question why ‘madam’ remained seated

Ashok Gehlot shared two pictures. In one picture, Gehlot is seen standing, while in the other one the Congress President Sonia Gandhi remains seated. Netizens who were quick to observe this asked why "madam" remains seated.

OpIndia Staff

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had tweeted the pictures of the CWC meeting
Ashok Gehlot shares picture of party paying tribute to martyred soldiers, Netizens ask why Sonia Gandhi remains seated
The third virtual Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi is currently underway. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted a picture of him standing during the meeting saying that CWC observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the 20 brave Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the violent face-off with China in the Galwan Valley.

Sharing his picture, Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “In the virtual meeting of Congress Working Committee, observed two minutes silence to pay tributes to our brave soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice on the India-China border”.

Ashok Gehlot shared two pictures. In one picture, Gehlot is seen standing, while in the other one the Congress President Sonia Gandhi remains seated. Netizens who were quick to observe this asked why “madam” remained seated when the committee observed two minutes silence to pay tributes to our brave soldiers.

One twitter user said that probably Sonia Gandhi remains unaffected by the country’s loss, that is why she did not feel the need to stand up and pay tribute to our brave soldiers. To this one other replied that Indians have paid tribute to the soldiers, Italians haven’t. Speaking of Sonia Gandhi’s Italian roots, he said that since she is an Italian she remains impervious to the death of Indian soldiers.

Another Twitter user commented that while the CM of a state is standing up, the ‘queen mother of sycophants’ has remained seated.

India-China stand off in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley

During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off had taken place between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15 with casualties on both sides. At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Commanding Officer, had attained martyrdom in the violent clashes with the Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. 

The killing of the Indian soldiers marked the Indian Army’s worst losses since the Kargil War in 1999 and signifies the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

