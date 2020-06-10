Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of NCT Delhi, has stated that the capital is likely to witness another 30000 coronavirus cases in the next 12-15 days that is double the present number of cases considering the prevailing situation.

Satyendra Jain said, “If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to get cured and during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other people. Considering the present situation, it’s expected that in the next 12-15 days, there’ll be around 30,000 more cases.”

If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to cure&during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other ppl. Considering the present situation, it’s expected that in next 12-15 days, there’ll be around 30,000 more cases: Delhi Health Min Satyendra Jain.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iL1utdQKz5 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

While speaking to ANI, Satyendra Jain further added that orders have been issued to increase the number of beds by 2000 in the next 2-3 days. It is expected that Delhi will need 15000 beds by the end of the month. He said that Delhi will use space available in banquet halls, hotels, and stadiums when required.

In a shocking revelation, Satyendra Jain had said on Tuesday that “Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection, in most of the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the source is ‘not known’, that is a sign of community transmission. On being asked about the same, the Health Minister stated, “There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only, it is a technical term.”

#WATCH There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ltJV7hYUxa — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

However, the claims of community transmission in Delhi was later refuted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

According to the latest tally, the National Capital Territory has reported 31309 cases of coronavirus with a surge of 1366 cases in the last 24 hours. 11861 people have been recovered while 905 lives have lost due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.