’39 deliveries in Delhi prison in last 10 years, Safoora Zargar not entitled to any special treatment,’ Delhi Police tells HC, opposes her bail

The Delhi Police in its status report submitted to the Delhi High Court has asserted that Safoora Zargar imperilled national security.

OpIndia Staff

The Delhi Police in its status report submitted to the Delhi High Court has asserted that Safoora Zargar was responsible for the violence that broke out at the national capital. The status report was filed in response to a bail plea filed by the Jamia Milia Islamia University student. She was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Delhi Police has also maintained that pregnancy cannot be grounds to award Safoora Zargar a bail. “It is respectfully submitted that till date 39 deliveries have taken place in Delhi prison in last 10 years,” the Police said adding that the Jamia student was not entitled to any kind of special treatment.

It was also claimed that the Jamia student imperilled national security. “The applicant/ accused was not only disposed towards creating turmoil to severely undermine public order and imperil national security but erode and frustrate the civil compact which holds our polity together,” the status report said.

The status report stated, “The applicant/ accused combined with the other accused weaved a web of actions animated by an unlawful object of creating terror and disaffection. And notwithstanding her maintaining stealth and secrecy about her real designs the available circumstantial evidence clearly demonstrates that a protestation of innocence is phony, her actions are neither licit nor legitimate and she is clearly culpable of criminal wrongs or grave magnitude deserving no indulgence from this court.”

The Delhi Police also informed the Court that the case against Safoora Zargar was made out from the statements that have been recorded thus far, which are corroborated by the admissions she has made herself and extensive documentary evidence.

“It is also extremely crucial to note here that direct evidence is not always available of a conspiratorial design and mere absence of a contemporaneous record does not even remotely suggest the absence of a case against the applicant/ accused because she stands clearly implicated by the evidence which stands unearthed by the investigation which is continuing even now and further trails of criminality is being unearthed,” it added.

