A Tweet went viral today where Congress leader Reena Mimrot was seen threatening to quit if Rahul Gandhi did not speak up against BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his abusive tweets that have surfaced recently.

The account tweeted in Hindi: “सुनो @RahulGandhi मैं तुम्हारे पार्टी से हु लेकिन अगर आप आज महिलाओं के सम्मान में आवाज नही उठाएंगे तो मैं पार्टी छोड़ दूंगी… मैं भी महिला हु मेरा भी सम्मान इज्जत है इतना भी गिरी हुई औरत नही हु #अरेस्ट_चंद्रशेखर_रावण, roughly translated as “Listen, Rahul Gandhi, though I am your party member, today if you do not take speak up against abusive tweets by Chandrashekhar Azad I will quit. I am also a woman, I also have self-respect, I am not that petty”.

Was it really Reena Mimrot?

As it turns out, the tweet was from a parody handle of abusive Congress leader Reena Mimrot. The original Twitter handle has no such tweet.

Original account of Reena Mimrot

As one can see, the parody handle is @iMimrotReena while the original account is just @MimrotReena.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s abusive Tweet

Yesterday, a compilation of screenshots of Aazad’s abusive tweet from the past had gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Most of the tweets date back to the year 2018, where the Bhim Army chief had used extremely derogatory and cheap Hindi slangs to insult women with a different ideological bent.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets had called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, as “Dallas” (pimps) and “prostitutes”, accusing them of selling their bodies to BJP leaders.

Furious netizens had demanded Twitter India to remove Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad from the micro-blogging site after his old sexist and disparaging tweets went viral on Twitter.

NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, taking congnisance of the vile and abusive tweets said that she “will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of great hero”.

Note: An earlier version of this article made an error in reporting a parody handle as the original handle. The error is regretted.