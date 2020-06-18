Friday, June 19, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Prostitute, you sell your body to BJP leaders’: Bhim Army chief’s vile, abusive tweets...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Prostitute, you sell your body to BJP leaders’: Bhim Army chief’s vile, abusive tweets to women surface, NCW takes cognisance

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets has called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, as "Dallas" (pimps) and "prostitutes" and abused them for supporting the latter.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1761

On Thursday, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, tweeted that she has taken cognisance of the vile and abusive tweets of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and “will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of great hero”. This tweet was in response to a tweet which has gone viral on social media, where a number a Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s old, abusive and sexiest tweets have been compiled.

Netizens have also demanded Twitter India to remove Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad from the micro-blogging site after few of his old sexist and disparaging tweets went viral on Twitter. They questioned how Twitter could verify such a vile person by ascribing a blue tick to his twitter account.

A compilation of screenshots of Aazad’s abusive tweet from the past has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Most of the tweets date back to the year 2018, where the Bhim Army chief has used extremely derogatory and cheap Hindi slangs to insult women with a different ideological bent.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets has called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, as “Dallas” (pimps) and “prostitutes” and abused them for supporting the latter.

On March 25, 2018, Aazad wrote an extremely vile and abusive tweet against journalist Jagrati Shukla, where he called her a “prostitute”.

In another tweet, sharing an undated screenshot of a promotional clip of PM Modi’s interview with Zee News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, Aazad called the journalist a “Dallal” and a “prostitute”.

Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made against women by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, some netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account, while others flagged the issue to Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma and demanded strict and prompt action against the Bhim Army chief for insulting women.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year: Here is the truth

Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China
Read more

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

Politics G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.

Do we really need the forever-adolescent middle-aged man with shady credentials and wavy-gelled hair compromising India’s interests

Politics Saket Suryesh -
Rahul Gandhi has again asked a question as to why soldiers of India martyred in the cowardly attack by China in the Galwan Valley did not carry weapons

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Opinions

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

China using coronavirus pandemic as a ‘smokescreen’: US Senator Mitch McConnell slams China for expansionist policies, violent clashes with India

OpIndia Staff -
Highlighting the expansionist intentions of the CCP, the Senator noted that China has been advancing their influence in the region by using the Coronavirus pandemic as a 'smokescreen.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai police ask Yash Raj films to submit the copy of contract signed with the actor

OpIndia Staff -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many reports and persons associated with the film fraternity had alleged that he was a victim of lobbying and nepotism rampant in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese aggression along borders is to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distracted, says US diplomat

OpIndia Staff -
"One explanation for China creating multiple fronts like this is an assessment in Beijing that the world is distracted and is focused entirely on survival as of now, recovering from the corona pandemic, which then possibly is seen as an opportunity to take advantage of the distraction," Stilwell said.
Read more
News Reports

TMC supporter Garga Chatterjee slapped with FIR for calling Ahom dynasty’s founder Sukaphaa as a “Chinese invader”

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Garga Chatterjee had insulted the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’.
Read more
News Reports

Varanasi: Dalit woman files FIR against Scroll journalist for falsely portraying her as starving and struggling for food

OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged that Scroll Journalist has made fun of her poverty and caste by writing such malicious claims about her which has hurt her mentally and damaged her reputation in society.
Read more
Opinions

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year: Here is the truth

Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China
Read more
News Reports

‘Prostitute, you sell your body to BJP leaders’: Bhim Army chief’s vile, abusive tweets to women surface, NCW takes cognisance

OpIndia Staff -
Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, 30 incidents were reported where Islamist mobs attacked or killed Hindus in the country

OpIndia Staff -
The WHF Bangladesh has released a document listing all incidents of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in May
Read more
Politics

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up
Read more

Connect with us

231,600FansLike
382,506FollowersFollow
252,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com