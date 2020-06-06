An FIR has been registered against Producer Ekta Kapoor and others on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the web series ‘XXX’ streaming on ALTBalaji.

As per police, the FIR has been lodged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT act at the Annapurna police station. Station House Officer Satish Dwivedi said, “After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting the national emblem in the web series under several sections of the IPC and IT act.”

The complainant Neeraj Yagnik said that he registered a complaint after he noted that there has been objectionable use of the national emblem and army uniform in the web series.

While speaking to ANI, Yagnik said, “In the last few days, a video of an army officer commenting on the web series is going viral on social media. When I heard about that video, I watched the web series. I found that there were several objectionable things in the web series. It has portrayed the family of army personnel as ‘characterless’.”

He affirmed that the web series is sending a “wrong message” to society and ‘demoralizes’ the armed forces. He added, “The army uniform and national emblem are also used inappropriately in the web series. It appears as if web series are willing to do anything for money. So I filed an FIR against the director, producer, and the writer of the series.”

Complaints filed against Ekta Kapoor

Objecting to the show, several complaints have been filed against Ekta Kapoor. Social media celebrity Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

A complaint was registered against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the Khar police station for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2, which was reportedly streamed on OTT platform Alt Balaji.

After Hindustani Bhau, a few ex-personnel from Gurugram’s Palam Vihar lodged a complaint against Ekta Kapoor. As per reports of IANS, the chairman of the Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) Major TC Rao said that in the show, an army officer’s wife is seen cheating on him in his absence that is an insult for the soldiers who are posted on the borders to serve the country.

Another complaint has been filed against the producer Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in the Muzzaffarpur court. The complaint was filed by Ram Pravesh Singh. He is the president of the veteran soldier’s association in the city. The hearing ion this matter will be held on June 23.