Social media celebrity Vikas Pathak, who is otherwise popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’ has filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

A complaint has registered against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the Khar police station for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2, which was reportedly streamed on OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALT Balaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The controversial scenes were telecast in an episode titled, “Pyaar aur Plastic”.

The former Big Boss contestant took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai’s Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor ‘for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country’.

According to Hindustani Bhau, an episode in the web series depicts that a wife of an army officer indulges in a physical relationship with her boyfriend, while her husband, who is a soldier, was away from the family.

“Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers,” shared Hindustani Bhau.

The YouTube star also mentioned that in the web series, the woman is seen making her boyfriend wear her husband’s uniform and later tearing it off, which Bhau found quite disrespectful to the Indian Army.

Aisa mazak udaya hai humare Indian army ka. Ab ye naya hindustan hai. Ekta kapoor or Shobha Kapoor ko jald se jald arrest karo.@MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi @CPMumbaiPolice @AliKaashifKhan pic.twitter.com/riiDpTyLwP — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) June 1, 2020

In his two-minute-long video, Hindustani Bhau added that the police has assured him of investigating the matter. The YouTuber also asked the producers to issue a public apology for the same.