Rajasthan: Congress government renames scheme named after Hindu goddess to name it after Indira Gandhi

The Ashok Gehlot led the Rajasthan government has decided to re-launch a scheme in the state for providing nutritious food to the needy people under Indira Gandhi’s name, which was earlier named after Hindu Goddess Annapurna. Under the relaunched scheme, food will be provided twice a day at a subsidized rate.

This scheme was earlier launched by the Vasundhara Raje led BJP government as Annapurna Rasoi Yojana that fed millions of poor people. Now the same scheme has been renamed as Indira Rasoi Yojana for a relaunch by the Congress govt.

It may be noted that Annapurna is is the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment, and is a form of goddess Parvati. The scheme launched by the BJP government was named after this goddess.

Former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje targeted the Ashok Gehlot and his government over the renaming of the scheme. Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to say, “Congress government which is specializing in renaming the schemes of our @BJPRajasthan government, has changed the name of Annapurna Rasoi to Indira Rasoi Yojana.”

She further added, “Even after changing the name of our Annapurna scheme, it had to be implemented on the demand of the public. Change yourself, not the names otherwise the public will change everything.”

The Annapurna Rasoi yojana was launched during the tenure of Vasundhara Raje as the Chief Minister in the BJP led government. The food was provided to the needy at the cheaper rates through Annapurna vans which were deployed in 200 cities.

Annapurna yojana vans were launched in 200 cities of the state. Non-government organizations were given the responsibility to look after the services. Now the scheme will be relaunched by the Congress-led government with the name of Former Prime Minister.

Read- Rajasthan: Congress govt revises class 10 book which gives “lack of patience and control” as reason why Maharana Pratap lost Battle of Haldighati

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the launch of Indira Rasoi yojana on Monday for the urban areas of the state during a virtual launch. As per reports, the state government will spend 100 crores on this scheme.

Ashok Gehlot announced the launch on Twitter, “Taking another step towards realizing the resolve of ‘no hungry, no sleep’ has announced a launch of Indira Rasoi Yojana in the urban areas of the state. Under this scheme, pure nutritious food will be provided twice a day at the subsidized rates.”

’कोई भूखा ना सोए’ के संकल्प को साकार करने की दिशा में एक और कदम बढ़ाते हुए प्रदेश के नगरीय क्षेत्रों में इंदिरा रसोई योजना की शुरूआत की घोषणा की है। इस योजना के तहत जरूरतमंद लोगों को दो समय का शुद्ध पौष्टिक भोजन रियायती दर से उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/tnyUWD0vNU — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 22, 2020

Non-Government Organizations will be allowed to participate in social service. Effective monitoring will be done with the help of Information Technology.