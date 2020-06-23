Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Rajasthan: Congress govt revises class 10 book which gives “lack of patience and control” as reason why Maharana Pratap lost Battle of Haldighati

The direct descendants of Maharana Pratap in Mewar have strongly objected to the revisions made in the school textbooks by the Congress-led state government and demanded to either provide evidence to substantiate the claims made in the textbook or remove the content from the book immediately.

OpIndia Staff

Rajasthan Congress govt insults Maharana Pratap by attributing unfounded remarks to the brave Rajput warrior in school textbooks
15

A social science e-textbook for class 10, available for download from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) website, says Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century king of Mewar “lacked the patience, control and planning which is required in a military commander during hostile circumstances” as reasons for ‘failure’ in the Battle of Haldighati.

“Senanayak me pratikul paristhitiyon me jis dhairya, sanyam aur yojana ki avashyakta honi chahiye, Pratap me uska abhav tha (The patience, control and planning which is required in a military commander during hostile circumstances, was lacking in Maharana Pratap),” read a part of chapter 2 in the e-textbook version of Sangharshkalin Bharat-1206AD-1757AD’.

Screenshot from the e-textbook available for download on Rajasthan government website. Image via The Indian Express

The Battle of Haldighati was fought between Maharana Pratap and Akbar’s forces led by Raja Man Singh of Amer. The battle was lost by Maharana Pratap.

The erstwhile royal family of Mewar react strongly to the changes made in e-textbook on Maharana Pratap by Congress govt

The erstwhile royal family of Mewar, who are the direct descendants of Maharana Pratap have strongly objected to the revisions made in the school textbooks by the Congress-led state government. The royal family has demanded that the state education board either provides evidence to substantiate the claims made in the textbook or removes the content from the book immediately.

Reacting to the wrongful portrayal of his forefather, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family said that it’s unfortunate that frequent changes are being made to the textbooks which would confuse a generation. “The valour and courage of Maharana Pratap has been documented on the basis of rightful evidence by the historians of all ages and time right from the Sixteenth century. I would like to know whether those who are writing chapters on Pratap even have expertise with them. If not, then it is an injustice to the students and society,” said Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

The family also expressed displeasure over downsizing of the relevant portions of the life of the brave Rajput warrior by the Congress government.

Writer expresses shock, says content downsized without his consent

The writer of the previous book CS Sharma also expressed shock saying that the content of his book was downsized without his consent. He said that the modified content is away from facts and attributing it to him was an offence.

The revision in class 10 social science textbook was carried out by the Congress government soon after it came to power in Rajasthan in 2018. The Congress not only insulted Maharana Pratap by calling him impatient and lacking in control and planning but also downsized the portion in school textbook which spoke of the great Rajput warrior. According to reports, the Congress government reduced the content on Maharana Pratap in school textbooks by 40 per cent from the previous book written during the former BJP government.

The downsizing has been done in class X printed and e-book version of ‘Sangharshkalin Bharat (1206 AD -1757 AD) while the objectionable comment on Maharana Pratap was added in the e-textbook version only.

The Congress government has in the e-textbook also revisited the famous battle of Haldighati by not only saying that many historians believe Pratap was defeated in the battle but also lists four reasons for the defeat under the subhead: “Parajay ke liye nimna uttardayi bataye jate hai (the following are said responsible for the defeat)”.

Reacting to the controversy, BM Sharma, convener of the textbook revision committee, agreed that the textbook revision doesn’t happen without political interference.

Following the controversy, RBSE Board chairman DP Jaroli told The Indian Express that if there is a mistake in the e-textbook, it will be corrected.

Veer Savarkar loses the ‘Veer’ prefix as Congress government re-writes history textbooks in Rajasthan

The Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan has not only insulted Maharana Pratap by attributing disparaging and unfounded remarks to the great Rajput warrior but has previously also insulted Veer Savarkar by axing the prefix ‘Veer’ from freedom fighter Savarkar’s name in the revised Class X social science textbook in the state.

According to the recommendations made by the textbook review committee set up by Rajasthan government on February 13 last year, Savarkar would be instead referred to as “conspirator who plotted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi” and one who begged for clemency from the British government.

Similarly, in the revised history textbooks for class XII, Savarkar is addressed as ‘Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’. It describes how Savarkar, troubled by the torture inflicted on him in the Cellular Jail by the British, called himself a ‘son of Portugal’ in his second mercy petition on November 14, 1911. He sent four mercy petitions to the British. Following his freedom, it says Savarkar worked towards establishing India as a ‘Hindu nation’ and gave the call to ‘militarise Hinduodom’.

The Congress’ self-absorption pulls them back from crediting India’s evolvement to anyone else apart from its own ancestry. 

The BJP government has accused the Congress of trying to indulge in ‘Congressisation’ of education and following a policy of minority appeasement.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

