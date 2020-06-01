Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
ISI spies used ‘for sale’ car of the Pakistani High Commission to carry out espionage activities, a trap was laid to catch them: Reports

As per reports, The windshield of the vehicle was broken as they tried to escape after being caught red-handed. The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) was in process to sell the car.

OpIndia Staff

The two Pakistani spies caught by Indian officials in Delhi
Pakistani spies Abid and Tahir Hussain, image via WION
4

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by Delhi Police on May 31. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been expelled and have been asked to go back to their country.

In a 2.20 minute video shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, with a disclaimer that the date displayed in the video is incorrect, the 42-year-old Abid Hussain is seen speaking to one of his informant in a restaurant. Abid Hussain, along with his counterpart Tahir Hussain, was working in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to new details that have emerged in the case, the two Pakistani spies were on an espionage mission in Karol Bagh of New Delhi.

The two Pakistan High Commission officials used an official diplomatic vehicle of Pakistan and fake Aadhar cards

Kaul has also shared that the ISI operatives working as diplomats in Pakistan High Commission, used an official diplomatic vehicle of Pakistan, bearing registration number 89 CD 106, for spying. The windshield of the vehicle was broken as they tried to escape after being caught red-handed. The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) was in process to sell the car.

An advertisement was given in a local newspaper a few days ago by Pakistan High Commission to make the sale of the said vehicle, as per reports.

A Fake Aadhaar Card with a false identity of Nazir Gotam bearing Abid Hussain’s photograph was recovered during the raid in Karol Bagh.

Trap laid to apprehend the two spies

As per a report in WION, Indian officials had received information that Abid was involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents related to the Armed forces and he would come to Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh to collect some classified secret documents around 10:30 am.

A trap was laid near Karol Bagh to apprehend Abid and his associate Tahir. They were nabbed in a restaurant.

Intelligence Officials also revealed that at the time when the two were apprehended they were in possession of some incriminating documents along with Rs 15,000 and two iPhones. Out of which, Abid wanted to give one to his local informants.

The Ministry of External Affairs has stated, “The Government has declared both these officials as persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.”

“Pakistan’s Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these officials against India’s security. Pakistan was also asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the statement further read.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned India’s move to expel the ISI spies. It said the action is “clearly aimed” at shrinking diplomatic space for the working of Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

The two ISI operatives were declared as persona non grata by the Indian government

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by Delhi Police on May 31. Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain red-handed after they were found engaged in espionage activities using fake identities. It has been reported they had fake Indian passports, which they had used everywhere.

Although they are officially employed in the high commission, they were actually ISI spies sent to India. Abid and Tahir were being interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies.

As High Commission officials, they will be having diplomatic immunity under Vienna Convention, which means India can’t launch criminal proceedings against them for spying, and hence they will be sent back to Pakistan via Wagah border.

Before this on in 2016, one Pakistan High Commission official Mehmood Akhtar was declared as persona non grata after he was caught spying in India. Akhtar was caught receiving sensitive documents. During his interrogation, Akhtar had revealed that he belonged to Baloch Regiment of Pakistan Army and he had joined Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on deputation.

