Karnataka: Landlord Noor Ahmad fires shots in the air after the tenant fails to pay rent. Watch video

The tenant identified as Rohini Deekshit was unable to pay monthly rent due to stringent enforcement of lockdown. The house owner had then asked the family to leave the place keeping the advance money for himself as against the non-payment of rent.

OpIndia Staff

Landlord in Karnataka's Belagavi opened fire in the air in a bid to threaten the tenants to pay the remaining rent
The landlord firing shots in the air
41

A house landlord in Karnataka’s Belagavi fired multiple shots in the air to threaten a tenant over unpaid rent on Saturday night.

The video of the incident has been doing the round on the Internet. In the video, landlord Noor Ahmad is seen firing shots in the air after the tenant failed to pay rent on time.

After the video went viral on social media websites, the Chikkodi police swung into action, filing an FIR against the man and arresting him.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM when the house owner, Noor Ahmad Shapurkar entered the compound purportedly bringing a country-made double-barrel gun in his hand to threaten the tenant for the recovery of Rs 2,500 that was due.

The tenant identified as Rohini Deekshit was unable to pay monthly rent due to stringent enforcement of lockdown. The house owner had then asked the family to leave the place keeping the advance money for himself as against the non-payment of rent. However, the amount was short by Rs 2,500 for which the landlord threatened the family on Saturday night.

Soon after Noor Ahmad entered the house compound, an altercation broke out between him and the family members of the tenant. The tenant’s family claimed that they are ready to leave house in a month but unconvinced by their assurance, the irate landlord held his gun upward and pulled the trigger, firing multiple rounds in the air. As a result, a part of the roof of the house was damaged.

