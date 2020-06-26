BJP corporator from Kadri-Kambala ward in Mangaluru, Manohar Shetty, was recently applauded by netizens after images of him emerging out of an 8-feet-deep clogged drain went viral on social media. He had reportedly cleaned an overflowing manhole after sanitation workers expressed reluctance in doing so during the monsoon season.

The clogged drain was causing inconvenience to pedestrians and affecting the flow of traffic in the area. As such, Shetty directed the city corporation to send a vehicle with a built-in high-speed water jet to clean the manhole. He had asked the jet operator to enter the drain and clear the garbage using the water sprayer. But, the operator refused, saying that he was not authorised for the job.

After that, the BJP corporator, ignoring the risks associated with it, entered the drain to clear the debris. He was accompanied by four other labourers and the issue was fixed within half a day. Shetty said that it was his responsibility to resolve the civic grievances of people in his ward and that he would enter a manhole again if such a need arose. He remarked, “Of course I will (do it again). I am also a human being, not a god.”

Can’t depend on officials for everything, says Manohar Shetty

The BJP Corporator highlighted how Mangaluru witnesses heavy rainfall for four months during the rainy season which in turn could have aggravated the situation. “No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe. We can’t force poor people to enter a manhole to clean the pipes for us. If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility? Which is why I decided to do the job myself. We can’t depend on officials for everything. We are elected representatives. If we can do something quickly, we must do that,” Manohar Shetty conceded.