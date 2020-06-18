Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi launches auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, says it will...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi launches auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, says it will bring jobs and development to tribal belt in central and eastern India

The coal mines are located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The auction process will be a two-stage tender process with technical and financial bidding.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amarpali open cast coal mine of Central Coalfields (CCL), subsidiary of Coal India Limited, at Chatra district in Jharkhand. (Indian Express Photo)
22

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the event to launch the auction of 41 Coal mines for commercial mining. PM Modi said that the country will overcome the COVID-19 crisis and will convert it into an opportunity to boost the motive of self-reliance and reduce its dependence on others. The coal ministry in association with FICCI launched the auction of these coal mines.

PM Modi said while addressing the nation through video conference, “India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India will reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today.”

He added, “We are not just launching the auction for commercial coal-mining today, but bringing the coal sector out of decades of lockdown.” Prime Minister emphasized that despite having the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves and second-largest producer Indian does not export coal but imports and also is the second-largest importer of coal in the world.

PM Modi said that each sector and each product, each service, should be kept in mind and worked holistically, to make India self-reliant in a particular area. PM Modi stressed that today’s event will generate employment for lakhs of youth in the country. He also noted that today we are not only launching the auction of commercial coal mining today but also freeing the coal sector from decades of lockdown.

The Prime Minister said that these coal sector reforms will make eastern and central India, our tribal belt, into pillars of development. He added that These areas have a big number of Aspirational Districts and have not been able to reach the desired level of progress and prosperity. He said that 16 aspirational districts in the country have a huge stock of coal but people of these areas have not got adequate benefit of this. People from these places have to migrate to far-flung cities for employment.

50 thousand crore rupees on creating an infrastructure for coal extraction and transportation

He further added that the steps taken towards commercial mining will be very helpful to eastern and central India by providing the local population with employment. He informed that the Government has taken a decision to spend Rs 50 thousand crore on creating an infrastructure for coal extraction and transportation, which will also create employment opportunities.

In this auction process, 41 coal mines are on offer which includes fully explored and partially explored mines. These include 4 coking coal mines which are fully explored mines. These coal mines are located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The auction process will be a two-stage tender process with technical and financial bidding.

Production of all mines has registered a quantum jump in the last year: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Union Coal and Mining minister Prahlad Joshi said that coal sector is committed to massive capital expenditure and employment plan for coal bearing regions. The production of all mines has registered a quantum jump in last 6 years. He emphasized that the laws and auction methodology for commercial mining have been framed with thorough stakeholder involvement. He added that blocks to be offered have been identified through public consultation. The Minister said that this is the best time for private companies to enter the mining sector.

President of FICCI, Dr Sangeeta Reddy said, “Commercial mining of coal launched by Hon’ble PM today, will help meet the country’s energy needs, reduce dependence on imports, modernise the sector and generate jobs. This landmark reform will unlock country’s natural resources, stimulate the economy and catalyze India’s path to a 5-trillion dollar economy. FICCI is happy to be the industry partner at the launch of this major initiative.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up
Read more
Politics

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.
Read more

Do we really need the forever-adolescent middle-aged man with shady credentials and wavy-gelled hair compromising India’s interests

Politics Saket Suryesh -
Rahul Gandhi has again asked a question as to why soldiers of India martyred in the cowardly attack by China in the Galwan Valley did not carry weapons

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC

Khalistani group supports China’s savagery against soldiers, condemns India, thanks China for supporting Referendum 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice also thanked China for the overwhelming support they have given to SJF's call to hold a non-governmental referendum 2020 for secession from India

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, 30 incidents were reported where Islamist mobs attacked or killed Hindus in the country

OpIndia Staff -
The WHF Bangladesh has released a document listing all incidents of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in May
Read more
Politics

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up
Read more
News Reports

“Bullying is kind of killing somebody”: Actor Jiah Khan’s mother accuses Salman Khan of sabotaging investigation into her daughter’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Khan was also accused by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap of ruining his career and threatening him with life
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi launches auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, says it will bring jobs and development to tribal belt in central and...

OpIndia Staff -
In the auction process, 41 coal mines are on offer which includes fully explored and partially explored mines.
Read more
Politics

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.
Read more
News Reports

Railways to use non-AC coaches for conversion to COVID-19 treatment facilities to reduce risk of contamination

OpIndia Staff -
As there are several issues and requirements for AC systems for Coronavirus facilities, non-AC train coaches will be used for the same
Read more
News Reports

Tales of horrific atrocities on Hindus by Muslims in Haryana’s ‘Mini Pakistan’: 3 journalists narrate their stories from Mewat

OpIndia Staff -
The journalists whom OpIndia got in touch with, spoke of the harrowing conditions under which Dalits are living in Mewat
Read more
News Reports

Border dispute becomes official: Nepal president approves new map bill passed by parliament, claiming Indian territories as theirs

OpIndia Staff -
All the 57 members of the upper house had voted in favor of the bill.
Read more
Politics

Do we really need the forever-adolescent middle-aged man with shady credentials and wavy-gelled hair compromising India’s interests

Saket Suryesh -
Rahul Gandhi has again asked a question as to why soldiers of India martyred in the cowardly attack by China in the Galwan Valley did not carry weapons
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways terminates signalling contract worth Rs 471 crore with Chinese firm

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways terminated signaling contact with Chinese firm after it completed only 20% in 4 years and didn't provide technical documents
Read more

Connect with us

231,513FansLike
381,865FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com