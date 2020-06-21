Sunday, June 21, 2020
Home News Reports Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms...
News Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that they had recovered an AK-47, an M4 carbine and a pistol from the terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Army in Kashmir
Image credit: Economic Times
83

Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF initiated an anti-terror operation in Lakadpora of Kulgam yesterday. The operation was concluded after the armed forces neutralized a terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was active in South Kashmir from the last few years. Another terrorist managed to escape from the scene. They recovered an AK-47 rifle and an M4 US-made rifle from the Kulgam encounter site.

Zadibal encounter

In another operation, joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar. Three terrorists were cornered by the security forces in a house. The terrorists fired at the security forces after which exchange of fire underwent for a few hours.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, informed the media that after learning about the terrorists’ identity, they called their parents to appeal to them to surrender. The terrorists did not listen to the family members and continued firing on security forces. IG added to the statement that one of the terrorists was involved in an attack on two BSF jawans last month.

Arms and medicines from Pakistan recovered

During the press conference, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that they had recovered an AK-47, an M4 carbine and a pistol from the terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam. Some medicines from Pakistan were also recovered. Yesterday, the security forces shot down a drone from which an M4 rifle was also recovered. M4 is a commonly used weapon by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

A terrorist that goes by the name ‘Ali Bhai’ was mentioned in the Kathua incident intercepts. On cross-checking records, the security forces found out that a terrorist named Furkan was active in Pulwama. There is a possibility that the M4 rifle might have been brought for Furkan by the Pakistani drone.

Kumar said that as they were local terrorists, they asked some prominent people to request them to surrender, but they did not budge. They threw a hand grenade towards the security forces when they were asked to surrender. Later they were killed by the security forces. This is the first time that four chiefs of main terrorist outfits Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in four months. Kumar congratulated forces on this achievement as loss of leadership has a deep impact on these groups’ functioning.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.

China has Weiqi, India has Chess – Read how these board games also shape respective battle strategies

Opinions Santanu Chakraborty -
How the two giants have had their warfare strategies influenced by the two ancient games.

US President Donald Trump again blames China for coronavirus, terms it as ‘Kung Flu’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at the rally, the US President said that the COVID-19 is a disease and has more names than any disease in history.

Congress leaders went to pressurise the father of injured soldier after he asked Rahul Gandhi to not play politics over Ladakh standoff: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan administration pressuring Balwant Singh, father of soldier injured in Ladakh standoff after his comments on Rahul Gandhi, suggests report

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

‘He sells jeans of Rs 500 for Rs 5000’: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ is a money-laundering hub

OpIndia Staff -
Citing exorbitant prices of products sold by Salman Khan's Being Human organisation, Abhinav Kashyap has contended that the Khan family carries out money-laundering activities under the pretext of charity
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

The fantasy world of ‘defence expert’ Ajai Shukla: A “non-existent” India-China border, confused perception of Chinese control and vile abuses

OpIndia Staff -
During the recent conflict between India and China in Ladakh, Ajai Shukla made the headlines for his apocalyptic declarations on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Four terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam and Zadibal, medicines and arms from Pakistan recovered

OpIndia Staff -
Security forces neutralise one terrorist in Kulgam and and three terrorists in Zadibal in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Nepal starts radio warfare, anti-India songs heard on Nepali radio stations in Uttarakhand villages on the border

OpIndia Staff -
Nepali radio stations playing anti-India songs alongside Uttarakhand border claiming that India is occupying Nepal's areas
Read more
News Reports

Several Chinese troops were either dead or seriously injured: Read what transpired on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June in Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of details regarding the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh have remained hidden beneath a shroud of secrecy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP changes its stand on Rath Yatra cancellation, advises Odisha govt to find ways to conduct devotee-less Rath Yatra in Puri

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier BJP had said everyone has to abide by SC order canceling the Rath Yatra this year, but now wants devotee less Rath Yatra in Puri
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: ‘Liberals’ come together to cast aspersions that Bihar regiment soldiers were martyred because of upcoming state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals mock the martyrdom of 20 soldiers and suggest that it was a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
News Reports

Air Force Chief says they have detected unusual movement of Chinese Air Force, assures that strategy put in place to respond

OpIndia Staff -
The Air Force chief also clarified that India was not at war with China, but he added that they are prepared for any contingency
Read more
News Reports

Nepal proposes to amend Citizenship Act that applies to all foreigners, Indian media claims it applies only to Indians and misquotes Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal govt wants to add 7 year waiting period for citizenship to foreigners married to Nepalis, Indian media lies that it applies only to Indians
Read more
Opinions

China has Weiqi, India has Chess – Read how these board games also shape respective battle strategies

Santanu Chakraborty -
How the two giants have had their warfare strategies influenced by the two ancient games.
Read more

Connect with us

232,146FansLike
384,867FollowersFollow
253,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com