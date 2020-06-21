Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF initiated an anti-terror operation in Lakadpora of Kulgam yesterday. The operation was concluded after the armed forces neutralized a terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was active in South Kashmir from the last few years. Another terrorist managed to escape from the scene. They recovered an AK-47 rifle and an M4 US-made rifle from the Kulgam encounter site.

Zadibal encounter

In another operation, joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar. Three terrorists were cornered by the security forces in a house. The terrorists fired at the security forces after which exchange of fire underwent for a few hours.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, informed the media that after learning about the terrorists’ identity, they called their parents to appeal to them to surrender. The terrorists did not listen to the family members and continued firing on security forces. IG added to the statement that one of the terrorists was involved in an attack on two BSF jawans last month.

Arms and medicines from Pakistan recovered

During the press conference, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that they had recovered an AK-47, an M4 carbine and a pistol from the terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kulgam. Some medicines from Pakistan were also recovered. Yesterday, the security forces shot down a drone from which an M4 rifle was also recovered. M4 is a commonly used weapon by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

A terrorist that goes by the name ‘Ali Bhai’ was mentioned in the Kathua incident intercepts. On cross-checking records, the security forces found out that a terrorist named Furkan was active in Pulwama. There is a possibility that the M4 rifle might have been brought for Furkan by the Pakistani drone.

Kumar said that as they were local terrorists, they asked some prominent people to request them to surrender, but they did not budge. They threw a hand grenade towards the security forces when they were asked to surrender. Later they were killed by the security forces. This is the first time that four chiefs of main terrorist outfits Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in four months. Kumar congratulated forces on this achievement as loss of leadership has a deep impact on these groups’ functioning.