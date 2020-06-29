Syed Ali Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference after being ignored by Pakistan

Syed Ali Geelani, a separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, has reportedly resigned from the Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist groups in the Valley. In an audio message shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the 90-year-old Geelani could be heard saying, “Keeping in mind the present circumstances, I have decided to step away from the Hurriyat Conference.”

BIG: Hardline Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani quits Hurriyat Conferrnce. Major setback to Pakistan and ISI. Geelani issues an audio statement after detailed two page letter, announcing the end of his association with hardline separatist group in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/j3HtEIyQLh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 29, 2020

The separatist leader, who is believed to be on the payroll of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI, has also written a detailed two-page letter highlighting the reasons behind his resignation from the Hurriyat Conference. As per the letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years. Besides, he revealed that his colleagues also began to maintain distance from him.

The letter written by Geelani clearly reveals that he was being sidelined by Pakistan chapter of Hurriyat Conference and that they were making key decisions since past two years. Geelani is also unhappy with some of his colleagues who were free but maintained distance from him. pic.twitter.com/ihRMCTSJ99 — Adil Lateef (@Adil_Lateef) June 29, 2020

Earlier in February, there were reports that Geelani’s health has been deteriorating and amid rumours of his death, the security in the valley was increased.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani is considered as the senior-most Hurriyat leader, which itself is sponsored by Pakistan. Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani became an MLA from Sopore constituency first in 1972 and went on to become MLA for two more terms.

