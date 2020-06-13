On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the valiant act of police constable Vatan Pawar who caught illegal cow smugglers in a village near Saharanpur despite being severely injured after getting stabbed thrice.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to heap praises on the valour of Uttar Pradesh police constable Vatan Pawar.

In his tweet in Hindi posted from the official handle of UP CM, Yogi Adityanath said, “Policeman Shri Vatan Pawar Ji posted in Saharanpur has shown indomitable courage and unwavering dedication in discharge of his responsibilities and his conduct is highly appreciated. I pray to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery”.

सहारनपुर में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी श्री वतन पंवार जी ने जिस अदम्य साहस व अक्षय ध्येयनिष्ठा से अपने दायित्व का निर्वहन किया है, वह अत्यंत प्रशंसनीय है।



घायलावस्था में भी अपने कर्तव्य की पूर्ति करना उनकी जिजीविषा का प्राकट्य है।



प्रभु श्री राम से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। https://t.co/dq3nImMIkc — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 11, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar had also hailed the courageous act of Vatan Pawar and saluted the bravery of the police constable. The senior police officer also said that he conveyed his best wishes to the constable for his speedy recovery.

Cow smugglers attack cops, injured Vatan Kumar

On May 21, the Uttar Pradesh police, after receiving a tip-off regarding illegal cow slaughter, had reached Ghana Khandi village of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. As police tried to catch the illegal smugglers, they fired at the police to escape from the spot.

Despite smugglers firing at the police, Vatan Kumar caught hold of one of the smugglers. The constable was attacked with a knife three times. Later, the UP cops fired in self-defence, injuring one of the smugglers. The accused name Virasat was later taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The injured constable Pawar was shifted to Dehradun’s Jolly Grant hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.