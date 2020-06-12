Friday, June 12, 2020
Home News Reports Do not consider offering asylum to Vijay Mallya: Indian government has told the UK
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Do not consider offering asylum to Vijay Mallya: Indian government has told the UK

The final decision on Mallya's extradition will be taken by British Home Secretary Preeti Patel.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indian government has asked the UK not to consider offering asylum to fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya
Representational image, via Twitter
20

The Indian government has requested the government of the United Kingdom to refrain from giving asylum to fugitive liquor Barron Vijay Mallya. The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava while briefing the media through video conference has informed that Indian authorities have been in touch with UK authorities for the earliest extradition of Vijay Mallya.

Srivastava said, “We have been in touch with the UK authorities for the early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya if requested by him.”

Vijay Mallya has applied for asylum in the UK in order to avoid extradition to India and face serious charges of fraud and money laundering.

Reportedly, the government has been in touch with the UK government in order to extradite the fugitive businessman who was disallowed in the month of may to appeal against his extradition to India to face the Indian judiciary.

Mallya’s appeal against extradition

Mallya has been fighting a legal battle in the UK against the India government’s efforts to extradite him. Last month, he had also filed an appeal in the United Kingdom Supreme court after he lost the appeal in London High court against his extradition orders to India by the Central government.

As per reports, Mallya has lost the application to appeal against his extradition to India in the U.K Supreme Court. The final decision on Mallya’s extradition will be taken by British Home Secretary Preeti Patel.

Vijay Mallya is wanted by investigating agencies in India on the charges of Money Laundering, Fraud, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). His Kingfisher airlines owes around ₹9000 crores of debt to creditors, and the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) has attached a significant amount of properties belonging to Vijay Mallya.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsVijay Mallya wealth, Vijay Mallya bungalow, Vijay Mallya son

Trending now

News Reports

Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, major US papers received millions to run Chinese propaganda: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
As a part of its campaign to alter the global perception, China Daily has been covertly promoting its stories in foreign newspapers.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist sent by Shekhar Gupta to Assam quarantined after testing Coronavirus positive, angry Gupta claims Assam has locked up journalists for ever

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta claims Assam’s Coronavirus numbers not credible because journalist he sent to Assam quarantined for testing COVID-19 positive
Read more

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help

Did you know? Lord Jagannath in Puri is now under ‘quarantine’ till Ratha Yatra. Read details of the ‘Anasara’ ritual of the ancient Hindu...

Culture and History Shashank Bharadwaj -
At the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha, every year after the Devasnana Purnima, the three deities of the temple - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, go into a 'quarantine' for a period of fourteen days to recover completely from their 'illness'.

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has categorically denied that no such order of reimposing lockdown starting June 15 has passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir administration hands over Rs 20 lakh relief to the family of martyred sarpanch Ajay Pandita

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh provided to the family of martyred sarpanch Ajay Pandita by the Jammu and Kashmir government
Read more
News Reports

Do not consider offering asylum to Vijay Mallya: Indian government has told the UK

OpIndia Staff -
Vijay Mallya has applied for asylum in the UK in order to avoid extradition to India and face serious charges of fraud and money laundering.
Read more
News Reports

Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, major US papers received millions to run Chinese propaganda: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
As a part of its campaign to alter the global perception, China Daily has been covertly promoting its stories in foreign newspapers.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Mob attacks Inderlok police station, opens fire at police personnel, Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A police official had to fire two rounds in the air to scare away the mob. The Delhi Police have nabbed Sadkeen and two others. Naved, who had opened fire, is absconding.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Dalits beaten, tonsured, paraded with shoes around their neck by upper caste men in Lucknow’s Barauli? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The media reports had stated that the Dalit men were beaten, tortured by villagers for stealing from the house of a 'Brahmin man'. The police have denied any caste angle in the case and have stated that the accused were from both upper and lower castes.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist sent by Shekhar Gupta to Assam quarantined after testing Coronavirus positive, angry Gupta claims Assam has locked up journalists for ever

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta claims Assam’s Coronavirus numbers not credible because journalist he sent to Assam quarantined for testing COVID-19 positive
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University professor Wali Akhtar dies of coronavirus, family and colleagues allege he was denied bed by many hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
DU professor Akhtar was confirmed positive of coronavirus and hours later he succumbed to the disease in a Jamia Nagar hospital.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Video of ‘unclaimed decomposed dead bodies’ dragged by KMC goes viral, authorities claim they did not die of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Govt-run NRS medical College wrote to the Kolkata PC calling the subject of the viral video in circulation "fake"
Read more
Social Media

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more

Connect with us

230,538FansLike
371,691FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com