The Indian government has requested the government of the United Kingdom to refrain from giving asylum to fugitive liquor Barron Vijay Mallya. The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava while briefing the media through video conference has informed that Indian authorities have been in touch with UK authorities for the earliest extradition of Vijay Mallya.

Srivastava said, “We have been in touch with the UK authorities for the early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya if requested by him.”

Vijay Mallya has applied for asylum in the UK in order to avoid extradition to India and face serious charges of fraud and money laundering.

Reportedly, the government has been in touch with the UK government in order to extradite the fugitive businessman who was disallowed in the month of may to appeal against his extradition to India to face the Indian judiciary.

Mallya’s appeal against extradition

Mallya has been fighting a legal battle in the UK against the India government’s efforts to extradite him. Last month, he had also filed an appeal in the United Kingdom Supreme court after he lost the appeal in London High court against his extradition orders to India by the Central government.

As per reports, Mallya has lost the application to appeal against his extradition to India in the U.K Supreme Court. The final decision on Mallya’s extradition will be taken by British Home Secretary Preeti Patel.

Vijay Mallya is wanted by investigating agencies in India on the charges of Money Laundering, Fraud, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). His Kingfisher airlines owes around ₹9000 crores of debt to creditors, and the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) has attached a significant amount of properties belonging to Vijay Mallya.