West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta was heckled, as hundred of TMC goons clashed with BJP workers in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar on Monday (8 June).

Dutta, who was a TMC mayor previously, alleged that while he was on his way to meet an injured party worker in Bidhannagar, he was stopped by TMC workers who hurled abuses at him. After he tried to move ahead, he was assaulted and his security personal were also injured in the attack. The BJP leader’s vehicle was also reportedly ransacked by the enraged TMC goons.

“When I came to see one of my party workers, Trinamool supporters led by Nitai Dutta and Krishnapada Dutta attacked me. They vandalised my car as well. I have lodged a written complaint with the Lake Town police station already,” Sabyasachi said.

Sabyasachi confirmed that Nitai Dutta is Trinamool Congress worker and an associate of State fire and Emergency Services Minister Suhit Bose.

In the video of the incident, few police officers can be seen standing there as mere onlookers as hundreds of TMC workers clash with BJP supporters in broad daylight.

According to reports, the BJP leader escaped the attack with minor injuries while one of his security personnel has been hospitalised. However, TMC has denied any involvement in this matter. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Last October Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP in the presence of BJP national President Amit Shah in Kolkata. Dutta was earlier with the Trinamool Congress.

In July last year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had stripped off Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta of his powers on the charge of making anti-party statements.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim had once referred to Sabyasachi Dutta as ‘Mir Jafar’

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had referred to the veteran leader Sabyasachi Dutta as ‘Mir Jafar’- a synonym for traitor and said, “It would be good if he leaves the party.”

Mamata Banerjee too had reacted strongly at all the TMC leaders and workers who had crossed over to the BJP. Mamata had called all the defectors “greedy and corrupt” and claimed that BJP was “collecting garbage”. TMC supremo also said she would be replacing the “traitors” with “dedicated members” and asked those “undecided about joining the BJP” to leave her party at the earliest.