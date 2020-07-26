Sunday, July 26, 2020
Here are the 11 sacred places, including Jain temple and Gurudwara, the soil from which have been sent to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan

Apart from the 11 temples, including Jain temple and a Gurudwara, the soil from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters has also been sent to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram temple.

Ram Mandir/ Representative Image
As preparations are underway for the historic Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sent sacred soils from 11 sacred places to Ayodhya to be used in the foundation of the grand temple.

According to the reports, the VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya.

Soil from the following 11 sacred places have been collected and already taken to Ayodhya ahead of the religious event scheduled on August 5:

  1. Siddha Kalka Peeth
  2. Ancient Bhairav Mandir
  3. Gurudwara Sheesh Ganj
  4. Gauri Shankar Mandir
  5. Sri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir
  6. Prachin Hanuman Mandir
  7. Prachin Shiv Navagrah Mandir
  8. Prachin Kali Mata Mandir
  9. Sri Lakshmi Narayan (Birla) Mandir
  10. Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir
  11. Badri Bhagat Jhandewalan Mandir, Karol Bagh

Besides, the holy waters of various rivers across the country are also being sent to Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony.

Addition to this, the soil from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters has also been sent to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram temple. The soil from a temple in Ramtek and water from the confluence of five rivers, both near Nagpur city, have also been sent for the Vishwa Hindu Parishadupcoming event, a senior VHP functionary said.

VHP appeals to people to celebrate the event in a ‘big way

On Saturday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad issued an appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ayodhya temple in a big way on August 5. The VHP said that the historic day will mark the end of a 500-year-wait for the bhakts to witness the reconstruction of Ram Mandir.

“The occasion is seen as a moment of Hindu redemption and we want that every single family witnesses it,” said VHP working president Alok Kumar.

VHP general secretary Milind Parande also appealed saying that as PM Modi along with members of the Trust will perform rituals for construction of the temple, devotees too should celebrate the occasion by decorating their household, performing aarti and chanting devotional songs.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event to be held on August 5, 150 to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees.

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic event. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests – including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several CMs, asserting that all rules of social distancing will be followed.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in the next three years i.e by 2023.

