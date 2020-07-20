Monday, July 20, 2020
Home News Reports BJP stalwart LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir's...
News Reports
Updated:

BJP stalwart LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan

In yet another development, the special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday said it will record the statement of senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on July 24 via video conferencing

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BJP Veteran LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi for Ram Mandir's Bhumi Pujan
PM Modi (left) LK Advani (right) (courtesy: ThePrint)
2

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya. The PM is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5, when the Bhoomi Pujan is expected to be performed.

The ceremony would be a culmination of three-day Vedic rituals performed by sages from Varanasi. The ceremony will involve the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum.

LK Advani, one of the veterans who started the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

The visit of Lal Krishna Advani particularly holds significance as the BJP leader had back in 1980s become the political face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He became instrumental in bringing the Ram Mandir movement to the forefront of public discourse.

Sources have reported that several prominent leaders including HM Amit Shah and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi have been invited for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the ceremony. According to reports, the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders. 

While the dates are still tentative, 3 August and 5 August had been suggested to Prime Minister Modi as auspicious dates of the puja. 

On Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent an invitation for the same to PMO and asked PM Modi to select one of the mentioned auspicious dates 3rd August and 5th August for the ceremony. The construction will begin after Bhoomi Pujan. It may take anywhere between three to four years to complete the construction of the Temple which may coincide with campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

Court to record statements of MM Joshi, LK Advani in Babri Masjid demolition case on July 23, 24

In yet another development, the special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case on Monday said it will record the statement of senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on July 24 via video conferencing. Special judge SK Yadav fixed July 23 for taking the statement of Murli Manohar Joshi, another senior BJP leader.

Advani and Joshi, along with another BJP leader, Uma Bharti, have been accused of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRam Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Trending now

News Reports

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.
Read more
News Reports

PETA India lies about not having a foreign chief functionary: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Startling details have emerged regarding the functioning of PETA India since the latest controversy over Bakr-Eid.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family gets beaten up by Muslims after pigs reared by former enters their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the Motipur area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, one Nasiruddin and his accomplices attacked a house of Dalit for rearing pigs.

“Sachin Pilot nikamma hai, nakaara hai”: Ashok Gehlot says he is not here to ‘sell baingan’. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot alleged that Sachin Pilot had backstabbed the party despite being respected for seven long years

‘Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhumi Puja’: Congress, NCP question PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit for Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the Ram Mandir is scheduled for 5th August. PM Modi is likely to attend the same.

PETA India encourages Muslims to be ‘kind’ on Eid, by giving guidelines on ‘how to slaughter goats kindly’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It's surprising how on one hand, PETA India is advocating veganism, and on the other hand, it teaches 'effective' slaughtering

Recently Popular

News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

BJP stalwart LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi, along with LK Advani and others, is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5 for Bhumi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

University of Oxford’s Coronavirus vaccine shows positive results in early trials, results ‘promising’ according to experts

OpIndia Staff -
The early trials showed that the Coronavirus vaccine led the cells to making antibodies and T-cells that can fight Covid-19.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah to sue Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for insinuating he was released because Sachin Pilot is his brother-in-law

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu Kashmir National Conference has hit out at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for linking the release of Omar Abdullah to Sachin Pilot.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik seconds Nepal PM’s ‘Shri Ram is Nepali’ claim, mocks Lord Hanuman by referring to India as “land of monkeys”

OpIndia Staff -
Casteist slurs, abusive and sexiest jibes, and an untriggered display of anger are what Devdutt Pattanaik posts are all about
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

PETA India lies about not having a foreign chief functionary: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Startling details have emerged regarding the functioning of PETA India since the latest controversy over Bakr-Eid.
Read more
News Reports

Man commits suicide at Congress headquarters, body recovered from servant’s quarter

OpIndia Staff -
A staff member at the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi committed suicide in the servant quarter.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family gets beaten up by Muslims after pigs reared by former enters their house

OpIndia Staff -
In the Motipur area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, one Nasiruddin and his accomplices attacked a house of Dalit for rearing pigs.
Read more

Connect with us

236,831FansLike
411,492FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com