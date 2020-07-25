Saturday, July 25, 2020
Home News Reports Shiv Sena initiated the alliance with Congress in Maharashtra to keep BJP out of...
News Reports
Updated:

Shiv Sena initiated the alliance with Congress in Maharashtra to keep BJP out of power: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Balasaheb Thorat claims Shiv Sena took the first step towards forming an alliance in Maharashtra
Balasaheb Thorat and Uddhav Thackeray
1

Spilling the beans about how Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance moulded into existence, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat revealed in an interview that it was Shiv Sena which made the first overture of forming a coalition government in the state with ideologically disparate political parties of NCP and Congress.

“Sena took the first step in initiating the alliance between the parties. Congress is an ideological party, we were not sure if Sena would come along or not. So they took the initiative for keeping the BJP away from the government,” Balasaheb Thorat said.

Shiv Sena has historically supported Congress: Thorat

Thorat also claimed that interim President Sonia Gandhi wasn’t particularly inclined to have an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra but when the likelihood of another BJP regime in the state was weighed against the coalition government between the two parties, it came to the fore that the Shiv Sena party has historically aligned with the Congress party’s decisions.

“Sonia Gandhi was not sure about the alliance with Shiv Sena but when viewed with the possibility of another BJP government in Maharashtra and weighed against the alliance between Congress and Shiv Sena, what difference can it make. In this regard, it is worth noting that Shiv Sena has always backed the decisions taken by Congress. It backed Indira Gandhi. In 1980, Shiv Sena supported the Congress in the elections and then chief minister A.R. Antulay. Shiv Sena also backed Congress candidate Pratibha Patil for the post of President of India and later Pranab Mukherjee,” Thorat said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about Shramik trains, claims govt made profits while in reality there were losses of Rs 1,700 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi shared a Hindi news report with a misleading headline to spread fake news about Shramik Trains
Read more
Law

SC to hear 2010 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan: All you need to know about what he had said in his interview to Tehelka

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the father of Prashant Bhushan had submitted a list of 6 'definitely honest', and 8 'definitely court' CJIs in a sealed cover to the apex court.
Read more

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Politics OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
Opinions

Suicide or Murder? As officials rule out any foul play, some questions are yet to be answered

Meena Das Narayan -
The mysterious death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Shiv Sena initiated the alliance with Congress in Maharashtra to keep BJP out of power: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thorat claimed that Shiv Sena has always supported the Congress party, citing the party's support to Indira Gandhi, AR Antulay in 1980 elections and then Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee for the post of President of India
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about Shramik trains, claims govt made profits while in reality there were losses of Rs 1,700 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi shared a Hindi news report with a misleading headline to spread fake news about Shramik Trains
Read more
Law

Following suo motu contempt notice by SC, Twitter withholds tweets of Prashant Bhushan where he tarnished image of CJI Bobde

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter Inc. in the apex court, informed that a tweet is deleted only after a Court order and clarified that 'withholding tweets' did not imply 'deletion of tweets'.
Read more
Law

SC to hear 2010 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan: All you need to know about what he had said in his interview to Tehelka

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the father of Prashant Bhushan had submitted a list of 6 'definitely honest', and 8 'definitely court' CJIs in a sealed cover to the apex court.
Read more
Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale says RSS workers protested outside his house, RSS denies involvement, says it is his publicity stunt

OpIndia Staff -
RSS said they are busy with volunteering for Coronavirus, and they have no time to get involved with Saket Gokhale
Read more
News Reports

Papad may not sell more, but India sold more spices thanks to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
While we do not endorse the minister's claims, but Papad does contain many Indian spices, which have multiple health benefits.
Read more
News Reports

16 years after not letting his mortal remains enter its headquarters, Congress suddenly wakes up to ‘pay tribute’ to P V Narasimha Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Congress has suddenly decided to co-opt forgotten leader PV Narasimha Rao in attempt to revive political fortunes
Read more
News Reports

India and China conduct 17th WMCC meeting virtually, both sides agree on early and complete disengagement of the troops along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
China and India emphasised that they will maintain military and diplomatic dialogue and consultation
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs debunk claims made by CM Ashok Gehlot of being held hostage by the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel leaders emphasised that Ashok Gehlot must step down from his Chief Ministerial position in the larger interest of the Congress party.
Read more

Connect with us

237,427FansLike
414,688FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com