Sunday, January 5, 2020
Home Politics In Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena emerges as biggest loser as prime portfolios go to NCP and Congress
News ReportsPolitics

In Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena emerges as biggest loser as prime portfolios go to NCP and Congress

In the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena has 56 seats, NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 seats. 

OpIndia Staff
Maha Vikas Aghadi/ Representational Image
Engagements272

A month after the formation of a Maha Vikas Agadi coalition government in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Saturday finally cleared allocation of portfolios to its ministers and also emerged as the biggest loser after it had to concede important portfolios to its alliance partners – Congress and NCP.

According to the reports, Shiv Sena had to cede important portfolios such as Home and Finance to its alliance partner NCP. Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has been allocated the finance ministry while NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister of the state.

The other important portfolios such as Revenue and PWD have also been given to the Congress party. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the revenue department while former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan will handle the public works department.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Sharad Pawar ‘invented’ an extra bomb blast in 1993 ‘to promote Hindu-Muslim harmony’, said was praised for his lie

Meanwhile, Thackeray-scion Aaditya Thackeray, who is also an MLA, will be responsible for the tourism, environment and protocol ministry. CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold the charge of Ministry of General Administration, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Law and Judiciary and other departments which have not been allocated to any other Minister.

On December 31, 36 leaders of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party were sworn in as Cabinet ministers, taking the total strength of the Cabinet to the maximum of 43. In the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena has 56 seats, NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 seats.

The portfolio allocation shows that the balance of power in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has already tilted in the favour of the NCP and Sharad Pawar. The NCP has been successful in not only getting 16 ministerial posts but also retained the most crucial ministries.

However, Shiv Sena seems to have been reduced to a non-significant alliance partner in the coalition as even Congress got crucial departments like revenue and PWD out of its tally of 10. Besides the CM post, Shiv Sena has managed to get 14 other ministerial posts while it obtained urban development, agriculture and industries.

The allocation of portfolios has come at a time when the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is being severely attacked by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the non-allocation of ministries even over a month after the installation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:maharashtra portfolio allocation, maharashtra portfolio, maharashtra government, home minister maharashtra

Big Story

Uttar Pradesh: Saadat madarsa children deny media reports of police assault, say they did not suffer from rectal bleeding

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses and propagandists join hands to allege that UP Police had assaulted minors from Saadat madarsa during anti-CAA riots
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Stones pelted at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by angry mob of Muslims

Won’t let Sikhs live in Nankana Sahib: Muslim mob led by family of man who abducted and converted Jagjit Kaur pelt stones at Gurudwara in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
From whitewashing Indian Islamists to shielding Pakistan ones: Congress calls Nankana Sahib video fake, says Mullah threatening Sikhs is 'Sanghi bhasha'

From whitewashing Indian Islamists to shielding Pakistan ones: Congress calls Nankana Sahib video fake, says Mullah threatening Sikhs is ‘Sanghi bhasha’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi-based think tank pulls down essays of hate-monger Rohit Chopra alias 'IndiaExplained' for calling for PM Modi and Amit Shah's assassination

Delhi-based think tank pulls down essays of hate-monger Rohit Chopra alias ‘IndiaExplained’ for calling for PM Modi’s assassination

OpIndia Staff -

No Swara Bhaskar, we will not be silenced : Read the defamation notice and our response

Nupur J Sharma -
As Muslim mob pelts stones on Nankana Sahib, NDTV journalist worries about visuals being used for 'pro-CAA propaganda'

As Muslim mob pelts stones on Nankana Sahib, NDTV journalist worries about visuals being used for ‘pro-CAA propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Homosexual gay

“We have heard Rahul Gandhi is homosexual, Sonia Gandhi should test his virginity”: Hindu Mahasabha on Congress’s gay jibe on Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -

Iran raises ‘red flag of doom’ above its tallest mosque symbolising war is coming after US kills top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

OpIndia Staff -
Aditya Thackeray to share stage with Umar Khalid in anti-CAA event co-organised by SFI

Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson to share stage with ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ in anti-CAA, NRC event co-organised by SFI

Shriya Gune -

Cambridge and Hinduphobia: My experiences with the Left and the price I had to pay

Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,358FansLike
213,707FollowersFollow
149,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com