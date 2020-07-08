BJP’s Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh today locked horns in an intense political debate on a news channel in the wake of the central government’s renewed attempts to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Describing centre’s move as a means to distract the nation’s attention away from the border standoff with China, the Congress spokesman, Gaurav Vallabh likened the duo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to the notorious pair– Ranga and Billa, alleging that the two Union ministers received money from Chinese organisations which drew a sharp reaction from the BJP leader Sambit Patra.

“Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh is a Ranga-Billa fund, not Maa-Beta fund but this Ranga-Billa fund should explain why they received money from the enemy Chinese organisations,” Vallabh said.

However, soon after Vallabh equated Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah to Ranga-Billa, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a fierce rejoinder against the Congress leader, questioning him for comparing the senior BJP leaders with the rapist duo of Ranga and Billa. Furthermore, Sambit Patra pointed out how the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was accused in the rape case of Sukanya Devi in the Supreme Court.

“You are going to equate senior leaders with rapists like Ranga and Billa? Do you know Ranga and Billa were rapists? If you would allege the country’s PM is a rapist, I would expose the murky details of the rape case in which Rahul Gandhi was involved. The rape case against Rahul Gandhi had taken place in the number 12 court. Rahul Gandhi had raped a girl in Uttar Pradesh. A case in this regard was lodged against him. Who is Sukanya? Why was she murdered?” Sambit Patra said.

He further added, “Who abducted Sukanya’s parents? You think India’s PM and Home Minister are rapists like Ranga Billa? You have sheltered a rapist in your house but you have the audacity to call others rapists? Everybody should today trend ‘Sukanya rapist Rahul Gandhi’.”

Allegation of Sukanya Rape case against Rahul Gandhi

The Sukanya Devi case refers to an allegation that one woman named Sukanya Devi, daughter of a local Congress leader in UP, was raped by Rahul Gandhi and his friends in 2006 in Amethi. The allegation was initially raised by several bloggers, and it was said that the girl and her parents went missing after they met Sonia Gandhi to complained about the alleged incident.

The allegations said that Sukanya was the daughter of a congress worker named Balram Singh, and she was a big fan of Rahul Gandhi. It was alleged that when Rahul Gandhi was partying with his friends in Amethi guest house, she had gone there to meet him, where she was allegedly raped by Gandhi and his 7 friends, 2 of whom were from Britain and 2 other from Italy. Apparently she somehow escaped after the incident, and approached several people but nobody came forward to help. The allegations say that Sukanya Devi, her father Balram Singh and mother Sumitra Devi met Sonia Gandhi and Human Rights Commission, and after that, the whole family went missing. It is also alleged that a videographer named Dhrupad and a cameraman from a news channel who had recorded the statement of Sukanya, also went missing after that.

The allegations were completely ignored by media, and only some social media users kept raising it. But when SP MLA Kishore Samrite raised it in 2011, media was forced to report it. Samrite had filed a case at the Allahabad High Court seeking a probe into the alleged rape and the vanishing of Sukanya wither her parents. The MLA had said that when went to the village, he had found the home of the family was abandoned and the neighbours were unaware about the family’s mysterious disappearance after going to Delhi. But a probe by police on the orders of the court found no truth in the allegations, after which the court had dismissed the petition.

Kidnapping and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra—Ranga and Billa case

While this is not the first time that the highest BJP leaders are likened to “Ranga” and “Billa”, the convicted criminals had presumably also committed rapes and were sentenced to death by the courts. Many liberals in the past have casually referred to PM Modi and Amit Shah as the notorious duo– Ranga and Billa.

The case pertains to the kidnapping and subsequent murders of 16-year-old Geeta Chopra and her 14-year-old brother Sanjay in Mumbai. On 26th August in 1978, after roaming all day, Ranga and Billa spotted the children and thought they’re from a rich family. They offered them a lift which children accepted. When the children tried to fight them, they were scared with the kirpan Billa had.

When they saw a Sikh man (Inderjeet Singh, perhaps) following them, Ranga suggested they let them off, but Billa refused. They parked the car at Buddha Jayanti Park. When the kids said their father was a Naval officer, Ranga again suggested they should be let off. Billa, however, refused again. He said he would use the children in a robbery, after which they would let them go.

The duo then drove the children to an untarred road and took the boy away where Billa forced Ranga to kill him with a longer sword. After one blow, Ranga could not continue so Billa took the sword and stabbed the boy repeatedly till he died.

Billa then proceeded to rape the girl as Ranga cleaned the sword. Billa then ‘asked’ Ranga to rape the girl, which he obliged. At this point, Geeta tried to fight back and hit one of the swords on Billa’s head. She tried to run away but Ranga caught her.

They dressed her up and told her she is being taken to her brother where Billa killed her.

In Billa’s version, the rape of the girl was Ranga’s idea. As per him, it was also Ranga who killed both the children.

Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga Khush and Jasbir Singh alias Billa were convicted and sentenced to death under IPC 302. They were hanged on 31st January, 1982. Their bodies were not claimed by the relatives.