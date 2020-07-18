The Islamic State (ISIS) has reportedly threatened to deface the offices of a nationalist Kerala-based channel, Janam TV. Besides, it threatened to kill all employees working at the said channel. In light of the threats given by the terrorist outfit, State police chief Loknath Behra has ordered the police department to enhance the security at the offices of Janam TV.

ISIS sent threats to Janam TV over Instagram

The Kerala unit of Islamic State (ISIS) has reportedly sent threats to the channel over Instagram. The terror outfit intimidated the employees of the channel to convert to the religion of Islam or get exterminated. The message read, “Mujahideen’s Message to Janam TV! We invite you to convert to Islam or else get ready to say goodbye to the world and face Allah’s wrath and punishment.”

Threats to Janam TV by ISIS

As per reports, Janam Tv has seen a drastic rise in TRP ratings and now features in top five Malayalam news channels in the State. The said channel provides a nationalist perspective in Kerala which id dominated by far-left media.