ISIS supporters rejoice at violent riots in America, claiming them to be ‘divine payback for the treatment of Muslims’

As per a report in The Sun, one ISIS supporter in the Telegram app has written, "O Allah, burn them like they burned the lands of the Muslims."

OpIndia Staff

ISIS supporters are revelling the violent protests raging in the United States in the wake of George Floyd's murder
Violence in the United States over killing of George Floyd(Source: WSJ)
Even as the United States is convulsed with violent riots following the unfortunate killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police personnel, some sick ISIS supporters and sympathisers online are gloating over the chaotic protests that have engulfed hundreds of cities across the country.

As per a report published in The Sun, ISIS supporters could not stop themselves from expressing their jubilation over the violent outbreaks at several places in the United States on the anonymous chat app Telegram. The total and utter breakdown of law and order in America is hailed by pro-ISIS users as ‘divine comeuppance for the treatment of Muslims’. One of the ISIS supporters egged on the Muslims living in the United States to arm themselves with guns, citing ‘self-defence reasons’ as they may be targeted next.

“May Allah gives them a taste of what they did to the Muslims in Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, and may save the Muslims there from all evil,” another message from an anonymous ISIS adherent read.

Telegram app is replete with incognito ISIS supporters who have been seizing on the unrest to peddle their hatred against the non-Muslims. “Rejoice at the infidels. This is the condition of those who attack Muslims and the Religion of Allah,” still another message read referring to the turmoil in the US.

One warped ISIS supporter shared the photos of violence in America saying, “O Allah, burn them like they burned the lands of the Muslims.”

Violent clashes in the United States

The USA has seen unprecedented riots in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African American, by the Police. The ‘protests’ after the death escalated into full-fledged riots, arson, vandalism and looting. Stores, both big and small, were ransacked by thugs and the Police were helpless before them. Soon, the national guards had to be deployed to get the situation under control.

The killing of George Floyd has once again reignited the debate over the pervasive racial discrimination that continues to plague the American society. Demonstrators have taken to the streets—not just to condemn the treatment meted out to Floyd, which eventually led to his death—but to the broader discrimination that continues unabated against the Black American population.

