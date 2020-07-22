Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Crime ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ashok Gehlot's brother raided in fertiliser scam
Ashok Gehlot(Source: DNA India)
2

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the premises of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother in connection with an alleged fertiliser scam. According to the sources, the raids were conducted at several places across the country in connection with the case.

The nationwide search in fertiliser scam started on Wednesday morning. These included searches in properties owned by Agrasain Gehlot. Agrasain is the elder brother of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The raids were conducted at six places in Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, two places in West Bengal, four in Gujarat and one in Delhi. The searches came at the time when the government in Rajasthan is teetering on the edge following the rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him. Ashok Gehlot is struggling to keep his government afloat as the party is divided into factions after Sachin Pilot raised his grievances with the government’s functioning in the state.

Agrasen Gehlot in eye of “fertiliser scam”

In an exclusive report by OpIndia, Agrasain Gehlot, the brother of Ashok Gehlot, was accused by the Commissioner of Customs of selling Muriate of Potash (MOP) – a soil nutrient used in non-urea fertilizers – to a middleman who subsequently put fake labels on MOP and exported it to buyers in Malaysia and Taiwan. The order by commissioner stated that Gehlot was willingly part of this syndicate that operated between 2007 and 2009, when both Rajasthan and the centre were ruled by the UPA.

According to documents available, the scam largely took place when Ashok Gehlot was leading the state government in Rajasthan and Manmohan Singh was leading the central government at Delhi. It is alleged that Agrasain Gehlot, during the period 2007 to 2009, was part of a conspiracy to export tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) against shipping bills by falsely declaring it mostly as Feldspar Powder or industrial salt; the total value was also falsely declared against the then correct actual value. This resulted in the diversion of items that were actually meant for the farmers.

The zonal unit at Ahmedabad of the Directorate of Revenue discovered that a firm was exporting MOP, which is a restricted commodity for exports, under the guise of feldspar powder or industrial salt to buyers in Malaysia and Taiwan. MOP, also known as or Potassium Chloride, is a soil nutrient used in manufacture of non-urea fertilizers.

There are no viable sources of MOP in India. Since India does not produce MOP, its demand is met by imports and the government provides subsidy on imports. Indian Potash Limited (IPL) is the company that imports the bulk of MOP catering to domestic demand. The demand, however, always tends to exceed the availability. The soil nutrient is meant for domestic consumption by the farmers and its export is subject to severe restriction including prior permission of Department of Fertilizers and forfeiture of the custom duty exemptions.

According to the ED, Ashok Gehlot’s brother, Agrasain Gehlot had sold the subsidised fertiliser “muriate of potash” or MoP to companies, who then exported it while it is banned for exports. As per the documents accessed by OpIndia, Gehlot made all payments in cash, an account of which was not proper in the books.

The person acting as the middleman in this whole syndicate was known to Agrasain Gehlot. Gehlot was the custodian of subsidised imported MOP and he knew that it was an offence to sell it to anyone other than farmers, but he manipulated sales document of his firm to show that MOP was being sold to farmers while in reality it was being subsequently exported.

Citing OpIndia report, BJP attacked Congress party over charges of corruption against Ashok Gehlot’s brother

Citing the above OpIndia report, BJP had then mounted an attack against Congress, calling it a party synonymous with corruption. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javdekar told reporters in Delhi today that Congress indulged in doublespeak over issues of farmers.

“On one side Congress and its leaders talk about farmers and their issues, but the relatives of their party’s Gujarat in-charge is stealing the farmer’s subsidy,” Javdekar said further asking if the Congress top leadership will take any action against Ashok Gehlot.

“This is a clear case of theft of subsidy and all this happened between 2007 to 2009, when Congress-led UPA was in power at the Center and during the period Gehlot had also assumed charge as the Rajasthan chief minister,” the union minister further said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi not to move her base to UP as speculated, will live in Gurugram for few months before shifting back to Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s murder in Ghaziabad: Main accused Shanoor Mansuri arrested with weapon and bullets, errant cops suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Shahnoor Mansuri, the main accused in UP journalist murder case arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other men, was on bail from earlier POCSO charges

OpIndia Staff -
The Nileshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a madarsa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years.
Read more

Connect with us

237,082FansLike
412,787FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com