Tuesday, July 28, 2020
News Reports
Was looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati orders 6 BSP MLAs to vote against Congress in Rajasthan

Earlier too, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati had lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.

The political drama in Rajasthan seems to be picking up pace after Sachin Pilot’s untimely and sudden abandonment of the party. While Congress blamed BJP of horse-trading and even dismissed Pilot from his Deputy-CM post, today, a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gehlot is underway to discuss the points raised by the Governor regarding the calling of an Assembly Session. Now, BSP supremo Mayawati has also joined the cacophony and has now decided to take Congress to court.

Speaking to the press, Dalit leader Mayawati said that after the assembly elections, the 6 MLAs of BSP had given unconditional support to the Congress, however, Ashok Gehlot betrayed the party by ensuring that all 6 MLAs merge into Congress.

She said Ashok Gehlot did the same in his last tenure as well. Further, Mayawati said that she was waiting for the right time to teach Congress and Ashok Gehlot a lesson and has finally decided to go to Courts about the matter.

Mayawati also said that BSP has instructed the 6 MLAs to vote against the Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly in any proceedings that held in the Assembly session. She warned that if they do not do so, their party membership will be cancelled.

While lashing out at the Congress, Dalit leader Mayawati also said that CM Yogi Adityanath should learn from her how to run a state since the law and order situation was under control when she was the Chief Minister.

Earlier too, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati had lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan and demanded that President’s Rule be imposed in the state. Shortly after the BJP sought a CBI probe in the allegations levelled by the Congress party that it has the audio tapes to prove that the BJP was conspiring to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Mayawati took to Twitter to blast at the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for flagrantly violating the anti-defection laws and betraying the BSP by inducting its MLAs into the Congress fold. Mayawati also alleged that Gehlot has committed illegal and unconstitutional acts by authorising the phone-tapping.

“Rajasthan Chief Minister first violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP by admitting its MLAs into the Congress. He has also presided over the illegal and unconstitutional decision of commissioning the phone tapping,” Mayawati had tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, Mayawati had said, “The Governor of Rajasthan should take effective cognizance of the ongoing political deadlock, mutual disturbance and governmental instability and recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state so as to ward off threat to democracy”.

