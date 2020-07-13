Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world's richest...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world’s richest temple, only Hindus to be part of temple management

The SC has also stated that all members of the temple management committee will be Hindus. The Travancore Royal family, the traditional custodians of the temple, have welcomed the verdict.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple verdict vindicates Travancore Royal family
Supreme Court said Travancore Royal family will administer Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple (Image Credit: Holidify)
325

The Supreme Court of India has ruled against the Kerala government’s attempt to bring the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram under its control. The apex court overturned the 2011 judgment of Kerala High Court that granted the power to the state government to take control of the temple, its management and assets. The High Court asked the government to run the temple in accordance with the traditions.

The verdict, passed by a 2-member bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and UU Lalit, stated that the death of a king of the Travancore family shall not affect the rights of the family and the temple, perceived to be the world’s richest, will continue to be managed by the family.

The SC has also stated that all members of the temple management committee will be Hindus.

The Travancore Royal family, the traditional custodians of the temple, have welcomed the verdict.

The apex court said that the Travancore Royal family has the right to the administration of the temple. The court also noted that the committee formed under the supervision of the Royal family would decide if Kallara B or Vault B would be opened. The court emphasized that all the members of the committee will be Hindus.

The Kerala government has also stated that they will abide by the Supreme Court decision. State Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has stated that the state has always followed SC verdicts in letter and spirit.

The controversy around Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Kerala government has been trying to take control of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, also known as the world’s richest temple. The historic temple is managed by the Travancore Royal family that had ruled Southern Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is the family deity of the Royal family.

Even after India’s independence, they managed the temple under a trust. On 31st January 2011, Kerala High Court ruled that the state government will control the temple administration. The court asked the state government to form a trust and take control of the temple within three months.

In accordance with the earlier order, 5 of the 6 vaults were opened and vast amounts of treasures were reportedly discovered. The rough estimate of the value was around Rs 90,000 crores.

The court also directed the government to open all Kallaras (vaults), make an inventory of the articles, and create a museum of the Temple’s treasures so that the devotees and general public can visit the temple to see them. The Royal family challenged the High Court orders in the Supreme Court. In September 2011, the Supreme Court asked the government of Kerala not to open the Kellaras till they pass final judgment. On 10th April 2019, a bench of Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra reserved the judgment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKerala richest temple, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala government

Trending now

Politics

While Congress leaves doors open for Sachin Pilot’s return, his posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has urged Sachin Pilot and his followers to have discussions with the party leadership to resolves the issues
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"
Read more

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian accused of raping a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more

Latest News

Politics

While Congress leaves doors open for Sachin Pilot’s return, his posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has urged Sachin Pilot and his followers to have discussions with the party leadership to resolves the issues
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Ashok Gehlot’s links to the Fairmont Hotel that is being raided by ED

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world’s richest temple, only Hindus to be part of temple management

OpIndia Staff -
SC rules in favour of Travancore Royal family. Kerala government says it will abide by the order.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"
Read more
Law

Delhi Riot part of deep-rooted conspiracy, prima facie evidence that Tahir Hussain was part of the conspiracy: Delhi Court junks bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Today, the Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Tahir Hussain saying the was a part of the deep-rooted conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots
Read more
Politics

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may join the BJP soon. Congress is still claiming that it has the majority numbers in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot's government is stable.
Read more
News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP MLA from Uttar Dinajpur found hanging, party demands CBI inquiry over murder

OpIndia Staff -
Raiganj MP Debashree Chowdhury said, "None can commit suicide with his hands tied. Everyone is skeptical about his death."
Read more
Social Media

Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Vadodara Police detained Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua for her video.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more

Connect with us

235,842FansLike
405,556FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com