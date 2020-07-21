The Supreme Court has initiated suo moto contempt of court proceedings against ‘PIL activist’ Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India.

BIG BREAKING: Supreme Court initiates suo motu contempt of court proceedings against Advocate Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India. — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) July 21, 2020

Justice Arun Mishra’s bench is expected to hear it on Wednesday.

Supreme court initiates suo motu #contempt proceedings against adv Prashant Bhushan and #twitter. Justice Arun Mishra's bench to hear it tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kr6HhE22Aq — bhadra Sinha (@BhadraSinha) July 21, 2020

While the reason for the current contempt of court proceedings is not clear, it is being speculated that Prashant Bhushan has landed himself in trouble due to a tweet on ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao. In the tweet, the ‘PIL activist’ had said that the accused in the Elgar Parishad case had been denied bail on several occasions and suggested that his death would be a case of ‘judicial murder’.

Prashant Bhushan has irked the Judiciary on several occasions in recent times. The Supreme Court recently slammed the advocate for his critical comments passed on Twitter against the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who had shared a picture of himself watching “Ramayana” serial amidst the national lockdown on Twitter.

In June, the apex court refused to entertain the petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan in connection with the decongestion of jails during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Instructing him to take the matter to the High Courts, the Supreme Court asked him whether he would withdraw the petition or should they dismiss it.

There have been several other occasions when the Supreme Court has delivered verdicts and orders not favourable to his point of view, due to which the advocate’s anger against the Judiciary has been boiling over.

Note: This is a developing story, will be updated with new information as and when it surfaces.