Congress princess Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has finally vacated the government allocated bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate in Delhi’s posh Lutyens area.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates her central government allotted accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FtajMJ687e — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Priyanka was earlier asked to vacate the said bungalow by August 1 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It was stated that she was no longer eligible to live in a government allocated bungalow after losing the SPG security cover.

After the notice, though Congress leaders had tried a lot to create a political outrage over the issue, Priyanka had stated that she will abide by the orders. She has been living there since 1997.

She had earlier cleared all the pending dues. A lot of speculations were made as to where she might shift next. Some Congress leaders and loyalists had insisted that she may move to Lucknow as she is the UP general secretary of Congress.

The government bungalow has now been allocated to BJP MP Anil Baluni.

Priyanka might shift to UP or Gurgaon?

Though it is not clear where will Priyanka reside next, many Congress loyalists had speculated that she may shift to her relatives’ home ‘Kaul Niwas’ in Lucknow, to prepare Congress for the UP Assembly Elections in 2022.

It was also speculated that she might shift temporarily to Gurgaon.