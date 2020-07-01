Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Updated:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

In November last year, Priyanka had lost her SPG cover. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a private citizen, was allotted Type IV bungalow in February 1997 on recommendation of the SPG, home ministry and cabinet secretariat.

OpIndia Staff

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses govt accommodation at Lodhi Estate (image courtesy: livehindustan.com)
808

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was served a notice to vacate her bungalow provided by the Government of India. She got the bungalow because she was an SPG protectee.

Letter by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to reports, the Gandhi scion is no longer entitled to Govt accommodation. As per the letter, following the withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover last year, she no longer have the provision to live in government accommodation. She is given 30 days notice period and asked to vacate the Lodhi Estate house in Lutyens’ Delhi by 1st August 2020.

In November last year, Priyanka had lost her SPG cover. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a private citizen, was allotted Type IV bungalow in February 1997 on recommendation of the SPG, home ministry and cabinet secretariat. With SPG cover gone, she is yet to vacate her government accommodation, considering she does not hold any public office.

News Reports

OpIndia Staff -
