Saturday, July 18, 2020
Amid power tussle in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader claims several of 105 BJP MLAs in the state in touch with Congress

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ms Thakur slammed the BJP for its "lust of power" and warned them that the party should focus its energies on keeping its flock together as many of the state legislators are in contact with the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff

Maharashtra cabinet minsiter Yashomati Thakur claims several of the BJP MLAS are in touch of Congress party
Yashomati Thakur(Source: The Hindu)
5

In an explosive revelation, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Friday claimed that several of the 105 BJP MLAs in the state were in touch with her party and there would be an “earthquake” if their names were made public.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Ms Thakur slammed the BJP for its “lust of power” and warned them that the party should focus its energies on keeping its flock together as many of the state legislators are in contact with the Congress party. She also extolled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, assuring that the alliance government will successfully complete its term in the state and hailed it as a “new formula” of governance given to the country.

Hitting out at the opposition, Ms Thakur accused the BJP of persistently attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in the state since it assumed the power in December 2019. Assuring that the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra is stable, the Maharashtra cabinet minister for women and child development trained the guns on the former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cautioning him that he is surrounded with the turncoats. She was referring to the Congress and NCP leaders, who had quit their parties ahead of the assembly polls last year.

“How many out of the 105 MLAs of the BJP have come from other parties? Do you have guarantee that they will always remain with the BJP? If the names of those from the 105 MLAs, who are in touch with the Congress, are revealed, there will be an earthquake!” she said.

Criticising the BJP, Ms Thakur contended that despite having a majority government in Centre, the party is indulging in undermining the state governments where opposition parties are in power, referring to the toppling of governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and the ongoing power tussle in Rajasthan.

It may be noted that after the 2019 assembly elections, BJP had emerged as single largest party and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won the mandate to form the government. But Shiv Sena broke away from the NDA and formed a new alliance with NCP and Congress to form the government in the state led by Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress accuses BJP of horse-trading in Rajasthan

The explosive revelation that many of the BJP MLAs in Maharashtra are in contact with the Congress party comes at a time when the Congress leaders have accused the BJP of horse-trading amidst an intense fratricidal conflict with the Rajasthan Congress unit, specifically between the supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

While Congress tried to attribute the imminent implosion of their government in Rajasthan to the BJP, the Maharashtra Congress leader had implicitly admitted that the Congress party does not shy away from employing immoral means to secure the support of opposition MLAs.

