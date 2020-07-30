In the latest development in the investigation into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked for a copy of the FIR from the Bihar Police which was filed against actress and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and some others.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate may start probing a money laundering angle after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR alleging that his ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty had stole Rs 15 crores from the actor.

The FIR registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has some serious allegations against her. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said that the FIR was registered against her based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh on Sunday has various sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC that include abetment of suicide. “KK Singh has been troubled ever since his son’s suicide. He met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai Police in this regard.” he added.

The FIR alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant. She forced him to take the drastic step that resulted in him committing suicide. He claimed that Sushant did not have any mental illness, but Rhea projected as if he is seeing something paranormal and listening voices. She forced him to take medical treatment for it. He also alleged that Rhea forced him to take the wrong medicines for his mental health. Singh said that if a person has some mental problem it is important to take permission from his family to start the treatment. No one contacted them for the said permission.

Further, the FIR mentioned that just a few days before Sushant’s death, 15 crores was withdrawn from his Kotak Mahindra account and transferred into an account that was not associated with Rajput. He has requested the police to check all Sushant’s reports and confirm where his money went. He alleged that Rhea had access to his debit and credit cards. She often exploited him financially. When she felt that Sushant is running out of the money, she took cash, laptop, jewellery and a lot of other belongings from his house and left him.

He has also alleged that Sushant feared that Rhea and her associates are planning to defame him over his former assistant’s suicide. He has also stated that Sushant was very distressed by Rhea’s behaviour and emotional exploitation.