Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

Sushant's father KK Singh has accused Rhea and her relatives of abetment of suicide. He has stated that Rhea had exploited Sushant for financial, and professional success. He also stated that Rhea had controlled the deceased actor's bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards and had worked to alienate him from his own family.

Sushant's father has alleged that Rhea has taken Sushant's money and had been exploiting him
Sushant Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, images via Twitter
181

The FIR registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has some serious allegations against her. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said that the FIR was registered against her based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh on Sunday has various sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC that include abetment of suicide. “KK Singh has been troubled ever since his son’s suicide. He met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai Police in this regard.” he added.

Rajput’s father finally broke his silence which his complaint against Rhea. In the 6-page long complaint, he has made serious allegations against Chakraborty. His father said in the complaint that Sushant came in contact with Rhea in 2019. She got close to Sushant to take advantage of his reputation in the industry. He also alleged that Rhea wanted to take financial support from Sushant. Her family members Indrajeet, Sandhya and Shovik got close to him. Rhea forced him out of his previous house, stating some paranormal activities are going on in the house that is causing problems in Sushant’s life.

Singh said that after leaving that house, Sushant lived in a resort close to Mumbai airport for a while. Rhea continuously brainwashed him, saying that there is something paranormal that is controlling him and he has to do something about it. When Singh and his daughter came to know about all this, they tried to bring Sushant back from Mumbai, but Rhea and her relatives did not let him come back. The allegations in the FIR are as follows:

Rhea wanted Sushant’s money, alleges the father

The FIR alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant. She forced him to take the drastic step that resulted in him committing suicide. He claimed that Sushant did not have any mental illness, but Rhea projected as if he is seeing something paranormal and listening voices. She forced him to take medical treatment for it. He also alleged that Rhea forced him to take the wrong medicines for his mental health. Singh said that if a person has some mental problem it is important to take permission from his family to start the treatment. No one contacted them for the said permission.

Copy of FIR

He alleged that there was a time when Rhea gave him the excessive dosage of dengue when his son never had the disease. She was the one who released the info in public that he had the infection, but in reality, he never got the disease.

Singh alleged that Rhea forced Sushant not to contact his family and keep a distance from them. Singh said that Rhea stopped Rajput from coming back to his home town and forced him to stay in Mumbai. She also forced him to change his number so that his family could not contact him. She even stopped him from going to Coorg for organic farming.

Copy of FIR

Singh claimed that Rhea was using the successful career and reputation of Rajput as a ladder to climb on the top in the industry. She used Sushant’s contacts to get work.

Sushant’s father said that Rhea often threatened Sushant that she would reveal the details of his mental illness to the public whenever he tried to distance himself from her or did not listen to her. He also alleged that media reports about his mental health are because of her statements.

Rhea took Rs 15 crores from Sushant, says his father

The FIR mentioned that just a few days before Sushant’s death, 15 crores was withdrawn from his Kotak Mahindra account and transferred into an account that was not associated with Rajput. He has requested the police to check all Sushant’s reports and confirm where his money went. He alleged that Rhea had access to his debit and credit cards. She often exploited him financially. When she felt that Sushant is running out of the money, she took cash, laptop, jewellery and a lot of other belongings from his house and left him.

He has also alleged that Sushant feared that Rhea and her associates are planning to defame him over hs former assistant’s suicide. He has also stated that Sushant was very distressed by Rhea’s behaviour and emotional exploitation.

Copy of FIR

Sushant’s father alleged that he feared that he will be blamed for the death of Disha who committed suicide on the night of 8th June. Sushant’s sister went to Mumbai to stay with him for 3-4 days and calmed him down. However, when she left, Sushant committed suicide on 14th June.

Copy of FIR

Singh said that Sushant used to tell him over the phone that she and her family are driving him mad. They are not ready to leave, and it is getting difficult for him. He said that Sushant often feared that Rhea is conspiring to put him in an asylum.

Sushant wanted to start an organic farming venture, Rhea opposed

Rajput’s father has also alleged that Sushant wanted to start an organic farming venture with his friend but Rhea was vehemently opposed to the idea and wanted Sushant to stay in Mumbai. He further alleges that seeing Sushant’s determination to move to Kerala for his venture and after noticing that Sushant’s bank balance has dwindled, Rhea left Sushant and cut all contact with him. Sushant’s father also alleges that Rhea has systematically exploited Sushant for his money, fame and professional success for her own benefit. He also alleges that Rhea had blackmailed Sushant that she will ‘spread the word’ that he is mentally unstable and end his career.

Copy of FIR
Copy of FIR

Four police officers of Bihar Police will meet Mumbai Police officials with the copy of FIR soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

As per the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 4th June, and the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The post-mortem report ruled out foul play as there was no struggle marks or external injuries. However, many celebrities and Rajput’s fans raised questions on his death that forced the police to launch an investigation. The police have questioned more than 40 people in the case so far, including Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and more.

The talented actor’s death has also sparked a debate on the systematic nepotism prevalent in the industry and how ‘outsiders’ are exploited by some ‘movie mafias’. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s so-called suspicious involvement with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the alleged influence that Mahesh Bhatt commands over Rhea has also fuelled speculations about the whole affair.

