Pakistan’s former batting coach Grant Flower has alleged that there was an incident when Younis Khan brought a knife to his throat over a minor disagreement. He added that there were some “tough characters” in the team who did not pay heed to his advice. Former Zimbabwean cricketer and coach Grant Flower had worked with the Pakistani cricket team between 2014 and 2019 as the batting coarch.

Flower was talking on Following On Cricket Podcast when he narrated the incident when he and Younis Khas disagreed with batting tips. Khan was rattled to the point where he brought a knife to his throat. Mickey Arthur had to intervene and stop Khan.

He said that it was not easy to master Younis Khan. He had a brilliant career. They were in Brisbane during the Test when at breakfast, Flower tried to give him some batting advice. He said, “But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Younis Khan has played only one test in Brisbane. He scored a golden duck in the first inning and 65 in the second during that match. Flower said that there was one another interesting character in the Pakistan team, Ahmed Shehzad. He described him as a skilful batsman but quite rebellious. “Every team has got its rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so.” When Flower’s contract was not renewed last year, he was asked what he will miss about Pakistan the most. He replied to the “backstabbing ex-players.” Younis Khan was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach after he left.

It may be noted that in 2007, Pakistan cricket team’s coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room after the Pakistan had crashed out of the World Cup. There were reports that he died of asphyxia. There were rumours that some angry cricketer or fan killed him.

Grant Flower is currently working in Sri Lanka as a batting coach.