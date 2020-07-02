Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home News Reports “Younis Khan had held a knife to my throat for offering batting advice”, reveals...
News Reports
Updated:

“Younis Khan had held a knife to my throat for offering batting advice”, reveals Pakistan cricket team’s former batting coach Grant Flower

Flower was talking on Following On Cricket Podcast when he narrated the incident when he and Younis Khas disagreed with batting tips.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Flower Younis
Grant Flower, Younis Khan
7

Pakistan’s former batting coach Grant Flower has alleged that there was an incident when Younis Khan brought a knife to his throat over a minor disagreement. He added that there were some “tough characters” in the team who did not pay heed to his advice. Former Zimbabwean cricketer and coach Grant Flower had worked with the Pakistani cricket team between 2014 and 2019 as the batting coarch.

Flower was talking on Following On Cricket Podcast when he narrated the incident when he and Younis Khas disagreed with batting tips. Khan was rattled to the point where he brought a knife to his throat. Mickey Arthur had to intervene and stop Khan.

He said that it was not easy to master Younis Khan. He had a brilliant career. They were in Brisbane during the Test when at breakfast, Flower tried to give him some batting advice. He said, “But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Younis Khan has played only one test in Brisbane. He scored a golden duck in the first inning and 65 in the second during that match. Flower said that there was one another interesting character in the Pakistan team, Ahmed Shehzad. He described him as a skilful batsman but quite rebellious. “Every team has got its rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so.” When Flower’s contract was not renewed last year, he was asked what he will miss about Pakistan the most. He replied to the “backstabbing ex-players.” Younis Khan was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach after he left.

It may be noted that in 2007, Pakistan cricket team’s coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room after the Pakistan had crashed out of the World Cup. There were reports that he died of asphyxia. There were rumours that some angry cricketer or fan killed him.

Grant Flower is currently working in Sri Lanka as a batting coach.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why and how the Supreme Court got convinced to modify its earlier order and allow Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri

Guest Author -
What transpired before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Rath Yatra matter on 22.06.2020 that convinced the Court to modify its earlier order dated 18.06.2020 and allow the annual Rath Yatra to be conducted at Puri?
Read more

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists seeks probe into finances of PTI, accuses it of being mouthpiece of Congress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IFWJ urged the govt of India to undertake a judicial inquiry, accusing the PTI management of misappropriation the Govt funds

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Younis Khan had held a knife to my throat for offering batting advice”, reveals Pakistan cricket team’s former batting coach Grant Flower

OpIndia Staff -
Younis Khan once attacked Pakistan’s former batting coach Grant Flower for offering him batting advice during a match
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaiswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaiswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more
News Reports

Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China implemented the new National Security Law

OpIndia Staff -
Since pro-democracy protests began in the city last year, about 200 people have already fled to Taiwan. Officials in Taiwan are now expecting more asylum seekers after China's National Security Law was implemented this week.
Read more
News Reports

China supplying funds, missiles and other sophisticated weaponry to terrorist group Arakan Army to weaken India and Myanmar: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China wants to expand its area of influence towards the India-Myanmar border by arming Myanmar terrorists with missiles
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad is against Islam and an insult to Islamic kingdom: Pakistan assembly speaker

OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi strongly opposed the construction of Hindu temple saying it is not only against the spirit of Islam but is also an insult to the Islamic welfare state.
Read more
News Reports

New FIR registered against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, may accelerate the probe against Robert Vadra

OpIndia Staff -
New FIR filed against Sanjay Bhandari, the arms dealer with links to Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra
Read more
News Reports

#WhySoProud: Islamists attack Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari, give death threats for calling out their homophobic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Film Director Faraz Arif Ansari today took to Twitter to allege that he has been receiving death threats after he called out Islamists for their homophobic tweets under #WhySoProud hashtag earlier this week.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok banned – The process of banning apps and why is it not the end of the road for users making money on the...

Anurag -
How ban on apps is imposed on the internet and why ban on TikTok is not the end of the career of people who made money making videos
Read more
News Reports

Court warns Bishop Franco of arrest after he skips hearing for 13th time, Kerala HC refuses to stay rape case: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Franco, who is accused of raping a 44-year-old nun, had approached the High Court in order to stay the rape case filed by the victim nun. However, the Kerala High Court did not admit petition and rejected his plea.
Read more

Connect with us

234,011FansLike
395,764FollowersFollow
266,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com