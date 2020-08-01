Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home Politics Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64

Veteran political leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after a prolonged period of illness. The Samajwadi Party leader was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at the age of 64
Image Credit: PTI
195

Veteran political leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after a prolonged period of illness. The former Samajwadi Party leader was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He was an elected representative of the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Embassy in Singapore was reportedly extending support to the veteran leader. His daughters and wife were by his side in Singapore as Amar Singh was receiving treatment. He was receiving treatment for the past 6 months. In 2013, he had suffered a kidney failure. He was reported to be critical then as well but had made a healthy recovery.

Condolence messages for the veteran leader are pouring in as we speak. Paying tribute to him, BJP’s Shahnawaz hussain said, “No matter which party he belonged to, he had good relations with everybody.” Kalraj Mishra said, “We had very close relations. This is a personal loss for me.”

This is a developing story. The report will be updated with more information as and when we receive it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAmar Singh dies

Trending now

Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Opinions Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Satire THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community

Recently Popular

Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
Opinions

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India
Read more
Editor's picks

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.
Read more
Politics

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. His daughters and wife were by his side.
Read more
News Reports

Incentive scheme for mobile phone & component manufacturing a huge success, production of ₹11.50 lakh crore and export of ₹7 lakh crore expected in...

OpIndia Staff -
22 mobile phone and component manufacturing companies have filed applications under the PLI Scheme, to bring ₹11,000 crore investment
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy in the time of pandemic: How NDTV shames Hindus during a temple festival but did the opposite during Eid

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV, like the rest of the mainstream media, regularly attacks Hindu traditions and festivals while giving others a free pass.
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir: Residents heave a sigh of relief as 3 remote villages near LoC get electricity for the first time after 73 years

OpIndia Staff -
Keran, Mundian, and Patruu villages near LoC in Kashmir get electricity after completion of a electrification project
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Police fails to receive Sushant Singh Rajput postmortem report from Cooper Hospital, Rhea Chakraborty goes underground: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar Police has reportedly acquired crucial evidence in connection with the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Read more

Connect with us

238,408FansLike
419,178FollowersFollow
286,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com