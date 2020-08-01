Veteran political leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday after a prolonged period of illness. The former Samajwadi Party leader was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. He was an elected representative of the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Embassy in Singapore was reportedly extending support to the veteran leader. His daughters and wife were by his side in Singapore as Amar Singh was receiving treatment. He was receiving treatment for the past 6 months. In 2013, he had suffered a kidney failure. He was reported to be critical then as well but had made a healthy recovery.

Condolence messages for the veteran leader are pouring in as we speak. Paying tribute to him, BJP’s Shahnawaz hussain said, “No matter which party he belonged to, he had good relations with everybody.” Kalraj Mishra said, “We had very close relations. This is a personal loss for me.”

This is a developing story. The report will be updated with more information as and when we receive it.