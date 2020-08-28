The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the controversies that followed his death has now become a plot for a Bollywood movie.

According to movie critic Komal Nahta, a movie titled “Shashank” is on the cards, which revolves around the late actor Sushant and issue of nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry, especially Bollywood.

Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia pic.twitter.com/lRlzsdExTS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 28, 2020

The movie “Shashank” will reportedly portray the story of a struggling actor who comes from a small town. The movie is produced by Marut Singh and directed by Sanoj Mishra.

The film also features Aarya Babbar who portrays the role of a producer. The film also stars another actor named Rajveer Singh. The shooting will be in done Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media, the director Mishra said, “We do not want to name a famous producer, but in Bollywood popular producers and studios are running the mafia network and nepotism. They do not allow outsider actors and directors to come forward and make a career in Bollywood. The film ‘Shashank’ will feature this dark side of the Bollywood”.