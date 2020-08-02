Pakistani media agency Dawn News has said that its channel was ‘hacked’ following which its screen started showing the Indian flag with a message that read ‘Happy Independence Day’, Sidhant Sibal of WION News reported. An investigation has been apparently ordered into the same.

Dawn channel says it's channel was hacked with screen suddenly broadcasting Indian Flag with text saying Happy Independence Day; Investigation has been ordered into the incident. pic.twitter.com/f6CmzljS9z — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 2, 2020

Dawn News has said that broadcast was on as usual when the Indian flag along with the message appeared on screen while a commerical was running. Its administration has said that it is too early to comment on the matter and it will inform its viewers as soon as the investigation has been concluded.

While it is unclear as to which individuals were responsible for the said event, speculation on social media is rife that it was the work of Indian hackers.

Big Breaking :

Dawn channel broadcasted Indian Flag with text saying 'Happy Independence Day'.



Indian Hakcers !! 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/17xx3yTapP — Zoya 🚨 (@Zoya_nafidi) August 2, 2020

Indian hackers have in the past attempted such endeavours in which they have secured much success. In 2016, one hacker from India had apparently compromised the Agricultural Department of Baltistan’s website and warned Pakistani hackers, “If we start attack on you, it would be more dangerous than surgical strikes.” Some Indian hackers have also claimed to have extracted sensitive information from Pakistan in the past.