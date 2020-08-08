Saturday, August 8, 2020
Home Opinions The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the 'personal saree shopper' of Sonia...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the ‘personal saree shopper’ of Sonia Gandhi

Question is - the notification to scrap the Handloom Board came out on 27th July. Why did Laila Tyabji wait till 6th August, the eve of #NationalHandloomDay to schedule her meltdown?

Shefali Vaidya
The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the 'personal saree shopper' of Sonia Gandhi
Laila Tyabji, Sonia Gandhi
198

On the eve of #NationalHandloomDay on 7th August, founder of Dastkar and textiles Prima Donna Laila Tyabji chose to rant about this govt’s decision of scrapping of the Handloom Board.

In her long, tedious rant, Tyabji alleged that the decision of scrapping the Handloom Board was taken by the Modi government in the ‘quiet of COVID times’, implying that the govt had something to hide. She mentioned in the passing how she ‘would have secretly loved to be on that board’ and how it was a great institution full of ‘representatives of the sector empowered to advise the govt on matters of policy’.

But was the Handloom Board such a great institution? Did it really make an impact in terms of policy change?

Let us examine the facts. Truth is, this board met precisely SIX times in the 11 years between 2005 – 2016. Four of these meetings took place in New Delhi and one each in Chennai and Mumbai. Between 2008 to 2013, the board did not meet at all. The meetings didn’t last for more than a day and there is no evidence of any policy decision being made in any of these meetings.

- Advertisement -

It is obvious that the Handloom Board was another Congress era relic, a white elephant created to be a watering hole to accommodate Nehru-Gandhi family loyalists at taxpayer’s expense. It was created by Pupul Jayakar who cemented her position as the Prima Donna of Indian Textiles, thanks to her proximity with the then PM Indira Gandhi.

Laila Tyabji is in many ways, a worthy successor to Pupul Jayakar. She is a part of the old Lutyens elite who acquired tremendous clout in the power circles thanks to their proximity to the Nehru-Gandhi Khandan. By her own admission, Laila Tyabji was a personal saree shopper for Sonia Gandhi, just as her mother was Indira Gandhi’s saree shopper! Tyabji has written a gushing, sentimental ode about Sonia Gandhi’s saree wardrobe in the past.

Now we come to another curious incident, in her FB post, Tyabji laments that with the scrapping of the handloom board, ‘the spaces where people can interact directly with the government’ are shrinking.

Laila Tyabji Facebook post

It is interesting to note that Laila Tyabji does not mention the fact that the Minister for Textiles, Smriti Irani had formed a committee in 2016 to revamp Weaver Service Centers, the first point of contact for weavers in their own weaving clusters.

Laila Tyabji was invited to be a part of this committee along with the founder of Dastkaari Haat Samiti, Jaya Jaitley and designers like Gaurang and Sabyasachi. The committee first met in November 2016. Members were asked to choose any two WSC of their choice, visit them and prepare a full report giving a strategic plan for the revamp of the WSCs.

The committee met once again in March 2017. Till April 2017, only Jaya Jaitley had visited a WSC in Kanchipuram and written her report. For all her vocal love for weavers, Ms Tyabji did not bother to visit a single WSC in five months, let alone write a detailed report.

When I questioned her on this, she replied saying she had prepared a ‘strategic report’ without visiting a single WSC, coz the ‘dates didn’t suit her’.

Response by Laila Tyabji

Imagine the arrogance and the sense of entitlement that made Laila Tyabji say that the ‘strategic report’ she wrote without visiting a single WSC had to be accepted as a policy document by the textile ministry because the Great Laila Tyabji had written it!

When I called her out on this, she restricted the reach of her original post. But her poisonous whispers are being amplified by people on social media with added insinuations that this government is planning to scrap weaver service centres next, when only yesterday, there were announcements of NIFT staff and students being given the task of revamping WSCs, the task that Tyabji was supposed to do, had she really cared for the weavers.

Question is – the notification to scrap the Handloom Board came out on 27th July. Why did Laila Tyabji wait till 6th August, the eve of #NationalHandloomDay to schedule her meltdown?

The answer is there for everyone to see, she wanted to use this day to launch her misinformation campaign against the government. As an old Lutyens elite Prima Donna, Laila Tyabji feels the old order change, and she cannot bear it. And that is the reason behind this intriguing cocktail of lies, omissions, half-truths and insinuations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shefali Vaidya

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The ‘Revolutionary Poet’ and the ‘Great Scholar’: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

zeneraalstuff -
One of the persistent pieces of given wisdom in Indian political discourse is that the Dravidian movement was a progressive one.
Read more
Opinions

The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the ‘personal saree shopper’ of Sonia Gandhi

Shefali Vaidya -
On the eve of #NationalHandloomDay on 7th August, founder of Dastkar and textiles Prima Donna Laila Tyabji chose to rant about this govt’s decision of scrapping of the Handloom Board
Read more

Does Rajdeep Sardesai think that untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t deserve attention because he was not a “very big star”? Seems so

Media OpIndia Staff -
Calling the investigation into death of Sushant Singh Rajput a 'circus', Rajdeep Sardesai went on to claim that the issue has now turned out to be another feud between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.

Supreme Court Registry officials face action for ‘wrongful’ listing of Prashant Bhushan’s plea bypassing Justice Arun Mishra’s bench, listing deleted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan plea against contempt court law was listed before justices Chandrachud & Joseph violating Supreme Court guidelines

Search for ‘Burnol’ saw a huge spike during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, people from Northeast appeared most interested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the meltdown suffered by Liberals, several Hindus started suggested that they should apply 'Burnol' to their 'burn wounds' that have been caused by the construction of the Ram Mandir

‘He saved our lives’: Survivors of AI plane crash hail Captain Sathe, who served for ‘Golden Arrows’, which has recently been recommissioned with Rafale...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Captain Deepak Sathe was a decorated former India Air Force pilot. He passed out from AFA with the 'Sword of Honour' in 1981.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

“Ghus ke maro salo ko”: Muslims clashed with Hindus objecting to Ram Pujas on 5th August in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims came out in large numbers in Kolkata to prevent Hindus from celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August
Read more
Media

‘These numbers are bewildering’: Watch how Rajdeep Sardesai refuses to believe India Today survey’s approval rating of PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai was rather shocked and bewildered as his own channel's survey seems to give PM Modi's handling of the economy an approval rating of 72%
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

The ‘Revolutionary Poet’ and the ‘Great Scholar’: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

zeneraalstuff -
One of the persistent pieces of given wisdom in Indian political discourse is that the Dravidian movement was a progressive one.
Read more
News Reports

Tension in UP village after Lord Shiva Idol found vandalised by unknown miscreants during Shravan Mela

OpIndia Staff -
An idol of Lord Shiva was found vandalised by unknown miscreants in a Shiva Mandir in Sheikhpura Kabiruddinpur village in UP
Read more
Opinions

The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the ‘personal saree shopper’ of Sonia Gandhi

Shefali Vaidya -
On the eve of #NationalHandloomDay on 7th August, founder of Dastkar and textiles Prima Donna Laila Tyabji chose to rant about this govt’s decision of scrapping of the Handloom Board
Read more
Media

Does Rajdeep Sardesai think that untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t deserve attention because he was not a “very big star”? Seems so

OpIndia Staff -
Calling the investigation into death of Sushant Singh Rajput a 'circus', Rajdeep Sardesai went on to claim that the issue has now turned out to be another feud between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court Registry officials face action for ‘wrongful’ listing of Prashant Bhushan’s plea bypassing Justice Arun Mishra’s bench, listing deleted

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan plea against contempt court law was listed before justices Chandrachud & Joseph violating Supreme Court guidelines
Read more
News Reports

‘Previous govts did not pay any attention to Ayodhya, Yogi ji’s complete focus in on developing the birthplace of Ram’: Royal of Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Bimlendra Pratap Mishra said that Ayodhya was robbed off its glory due to the absence of a Bhavya Ram Mandir.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Unspoken caste system that shaped America’: Oprah Winfrey sends book, that needlessly drags India into a debate about slavery in USA, to 500 professionals

OpIndia Staff -
"caste' by Isabel Wilkerson is the new pick by celebrity talk-show host Oprah Winfrey for her book club.
Read more
Media

AltNews ‘editor’ makes a hitlist of the Bollywood actors who tweeted in support of Ram Mandir after Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair targeted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with a social media user.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Search for ‘Burnol’ saw a huge spike during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, people from Northeast appeared most interested

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the meltdown suffered by Liberals, several Hindus started suggested that they should apply 'Burnol' to their 'burn wounds' that have been caused by the construction of the Ram Mandir
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
424,094FollowersFollow
293,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com