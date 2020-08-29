Saturday, August 29, 2020
Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

When they gathered, the Khalistanis raised pro-Khalistan slogans as well before the sides clashed with each other. People from both sides were injured in the process and Jassi, the main culprit, was badly injured.

OpIndia Staff
haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney
Image Credit: 9News
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl following a quarrel that ensued over an argument on TikTok. It was apparently broadcast through the social media platform. According to Punjabi singer Kamal Choudhary, the fight started after Jassi, a Khalistani, started posting pro-Khalistani and anti-India content on TikTok.

Facebook post by the Punjabi singer

One Haryanvi individual took objection to the video and soon, the matter escalated to a point where both sides convinced their friends to gather for a gang fight at Harris Park. When they gathered, the Khalistanis raised pro-Khalistan slogans as well before the sides clashed with each other. People from both sides were injured in the process and Jassi, the main culprit, was badly injured. There are videos circulating on YouTube regarding the matter.

Apparently, the matter has not deescalated as yet and Jassi is still going around threatening that he will thrash Haryanvis if he comes across them alone. This is after he was badly beaten up in the gang fight. The Punjabi singer said, “We all are here on Indian passports, filling all the forms here with nationality as “Indian”, to make some living by working hard, to get educated in one of the best colleges, to live in one of the best countries in the world and yet we cannot get rid of these separatist thoughts is shameful.”

“It was not good what has happened,” Nitin Setia, a business owner, told 9News. “It’s really bad for the community here.” It is feared that such hooliganism will spoil the image of the community in Australia. It is reported that Haryanvi and Punjabi leaders have stepped in to deescalate the situation.

