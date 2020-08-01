Days after Babil Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, took to social media to declare himself a ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ and misled people on having a state holiday for Raksha Bandhan and not having one for Eid, he has now backtracked from his earlier rhetoric to claim that ‘he had no religion’ as he was raised without one.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil had taken to Instagram to express fear of not being able to post anything on social media against the ‘people in power’ as it may ruin his career. In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, Babil said that having a holiday for Raksha Bandhan and not having one for Eid is against the secular fabric of our nation.

Image Source: Babil Khan

Babil Khan had claimed that he did not want to be judged by his religion and said that he is a human being just like rest of the Indians. Further, Khan also said he was upset that the mandatory state holiday for Bakra Eid which falls on Friday is cancelled and Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Monday is a holiday. He claimed that secular India is having a relapse of ‘religious divide’ and is getting scary.

However, Babil Khan, who was busy playing his victim card, was caught peddling misinformation regarding mandatory holidays for Hindu festivals and none for the Eid. According to the govt notification, while Eid ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) which falls on Friday, is declared a central government holiday but Raksha Bandhan is not one. Even Maharashtra government has declared Bakri Eid as a government holiday.

Babil Khan takes a u-turn, says he does not belong to any religion

As Babil Khan’s act of pushing ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative failed to garner any sympathy from the ‘liberal-secular’ establishment, he has now taken a u-turn from his earlier rhetoric to now claim that he did not belong to any religion as he was raised by his parents without any religion.

Days after associating himself with Islam, Babil on Friday took a u-turn to write a series of emotional Instagram stories about not wanting to be judged on the basis of religion.

“All of this hate for misplacing Raksha Bandhan and Eid, you missed my point: I am talking about a mindset that is developing which is of a divide between our people. I am trying to speak up against the divide, not when Raksha Bandhan and Eid is. I’m just trying to tell you that l love you, no matter where you come from or what religion or what your past has been, love you because you are human,” wrote Babil Khan in his Instagram post.

Babil Khan, whose mother is a Hindu, responded to a user on the ongoing controversy, “My mom is Hindu, I was raised as a man without a religion. I have enjoyed the festivities of Diwali and Holi and Raksha Bandhan and Eid and I’ve also been to a church and paid my respect. Bro you are talking with so much hate for so long, I think you must question if the hate is in me or you. Hate against Hindus, I LOVE PEOPLE, I’m trying to stand FOR PEOPLE, it is people like you trying to bring me down.”

Babil Khan is the son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who recently lost his life after battling with a terminal illness. Islamists celebrated his death for his progressive views and called his untimely demise a ‘punishment in Ramzan’. Khan himself criticised the practice of killing a goat for ‘Qurbani’ on Eid, the non-existent ‘cancelled holiday’ his son is so worked about.