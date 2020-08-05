A new history is being written in India. The much-awaited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan has already started in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Ayodhya has been adorned with diyas and flowers and it feels no less than Diwali. While Ram Bhakts, across the globe, are celebrating this feeling of fulfilment with zeal and enthusiasm, there is a particular section of the society who are having an extreme meltdown. The Islamists have taken to social media to spread hate on this auspicious day by trending hashtags like #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims, #5AugustBlackDay and #BabriZindaHai.

As expected, the radical Islamists have been spewing venom on Twitter and calling the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Janmabhoomi construction site death of secularism. One such rabid Hinduphobe, Ali Sohrab, who had a similar meltdown following Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, for which he was also sent to 48-hour police remand, went into a complete frenzy on Twitter. The fake news peddler posted a series of Tweets using hashtags #5AugustBlackDay, #ReturnBabriLandToMuslims and #BabriZindaHai.

The Supreme Court's comments will always be remembered.👇



👉Murtis were kept illegally in the mosque

👉Prayer is held in Babri Mosque till 1949

👉The mosque was not built by breaking the Temple

👉Mosque was demolished Illegally



"Secularism" of India will be buried under the Ram Temple. #BabriZindaHai

Ali Sohrab seems to be so flustered that he went on to call the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan an “act of terrorism”.

Those who're celebrating #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan are actually celebrating this act of terrorism when Babri was demolished in 1992.#BabriZindaHai

A temple will built on the site of the mosque. "This terrorism in the name of religion"#BabriZindaHai

The so-called ‘journalist’ was quite miffed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supremos, which until now were known for appeasing minorities, have made a flip-flop and were writing in support of the Ram Mandir.

Likewise, other rattled fundamentalists were also refusing to acknowledge that the Babri Masjid, which was an illegal structure on the Ram Janmabhoomi, has long been demolished and whether they like it or not, the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is now a reality.

#BabriZindaHai

It was a Masjid, is a Masjid & will be a Masjid. Its forceful demolition was an act of terrorism. Ram Temple in Babri Masjid land is unethical & unlawful.



Babri Masjid is the right of Muslims, not a favour.#BabriMasjidAwaitsJustice pic.twitter.com/fXxiN3PEoN — Niyaz Muhammed (@MahammedNiaz) August 5, 2020

Calling August 5 a “Black day for Indian democracy” these Islamists are forcing themselves to believe that Babri Masjid will be rebuilt someday.

5 August, Black Day for Muslims community. This is only and only discrimination with Muslims. "Phir se azaan hogi phir se namaaz hogi Inshallah" Black Day for Indian constitution.#BabriMasjidAwaitsJustice #BabriMasjid #BabriZindaHai

Today is the darkest day We must remember that the Supreme court called the destruction of the Masjid a grave injustice

God willing then God willing, if not us, then our generations will surely see the day when you will be built in your place with glory!#BabriZindaHai

Well, it feels bad to see these radical Islamists so unsettled and perturbed, but, whether they like it or not, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable. The Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi is the successful culmination of a battle that lasted over five hundred centuries. It is the fulfilment of a dream that has been nurtured by Hindus generations after generation ever since the Temple that stood at the sacred site was demolished by Islamic invaders.