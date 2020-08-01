Saturday, August 1, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir government to take action against employees involved in anti-national activities: Report

As per reports, disciplinary action will be taken against employees involved in anti-national activities, either overtly or covertly, based on the recommendation of the panel.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Hindu)
In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday constituted a committee to examine and recommend dismissal of employees from their services for partaking in anti-national activities, reported The Tribune.

As per the report, the said panel will be headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and will include the Home Secretary and the police chief besides other members. The report says that the committee will take notice of all cases, referred to it by the Home Departments and the police. Reportedly, action against such employees will be taken as per Section 311 of the Indian Constitution.

As per reports, disciplinary action will be taken against employees involved in anti-national activities, either overtly or covertly, based on the recommendation of the panel. Reportedly, action can also be sought against government employees who are currently serving detention without the need for an inquiry. According to the report, the anti-national activities of employees on social media, including those who operate using fake accounts, will also fall under the ambit of the provision.

No need for inquiry under the new provision

Once charges are pressed against the employees found involved in threatening the security of the Union territory by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the cases will be scrutinised and recommended to the General Administration Department. Reportedly, the cops will back their case on the basis of investigative reports and ‘collateral evidence’, thus leaving out the need for any inquiry. The Department will then issue orders for suspension or even dismissal.

Complaints of police inaction against employees involved in anti-national activities

Reportedly, the government had received several complaints about police inaction and administrative negligence in the past, owing to political pressure, against employees complicit in threatening the security or inciting people against the armed forces. As per the report, 5 government employees were dismissed from service for indulging in anti-national activities in August 1990 but they were reinstated, following political intervention and a 73-day-long-strike by other employees. Reportedly, about 130 policemen were also fired after a police mutiny in 1993 but they were placed in Fire Department and other services.

