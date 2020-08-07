The Kolkata Police is probing multiple complaints of harassment and trolling against Bengali women that have come to light following investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput that has hinted at the possibility of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement. Certain reports in the media claimed that Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be a Bengali, used black magic against the deceased Bollywood actor.

Following the media reports, a targeted campaign against Bengali women was observed on social media where Bengali women were accused of being ‘gold-diggers’ and practising black magic. After the trolling was referred to relevant authorities, the authorities have said that they are probing the matter.

West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW) chairperson Leena Ganguly said, “This is a worrying trend… We do not want to treat this just as a case against Bengali women, but women in general. The way women are being targeted using derogatory remarks is shocking…. Those indulging in such acts often think they can get away with it because police would not take it seriously.” “We will be sending these to the police’s cyber cell for an inquiry. Based on their report, the commission will decide the next step,” she had added.

A case has been filed under section 67A of Information Technology Act and sections 354D (stalking), 509 (whoever intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are enquiring into the complaints and collecting information linked to these,” Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said on Monday. The Kolkata Police has also written to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook in connection with the matter.