On Sunday, Nawab Malik, the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Minority Affairs Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, informed that youth belonging to the ‘minority communities’ would be given pre-recruitment training to ensure their ‘maximum appointment’ in the police Department.

Malik had shared a post of Twitter that read, “Minority youths in the state will be given pre-recruitment training in view of their maximum appointment in the police department.” The post by Nawab Malik further read, “At present, the process of selecting candidates for the training has been started in 14 districts of the state and soon it will be started in the remaining districts as well. Accordingly, direct training will be started later.”

اقلیتی نوجوانوں کو پولیس بھرتی سے قبل تربیت دی جائے گی



Minority youths to be trained before police recruitment. pic.twitter.com/srqJcVVC4H — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) August 16, 2020

The decision by the Maharashtra government, however, did not go well with netizens. Several people took to social media to express their concern about the State government indulging in blatant ‘minority appeasement.’

Malik had also promised 5% Muslim quota

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government assumed power in the state, many political leaders, including Nawab Malik, have spoken in favour of implementing 5% Muslim quota in the state for government jobs. Malik had earlier also asserted that the MVA government will bring an ordinance for the same.