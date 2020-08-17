Monday, August 17, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra govt to train minority youth to ensure 'maximum recruitment' in the police department
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra govt to train minority youth to ensure ‘maximum recruitment’ in the police department

"At present, the process of selecting candidates for the training has been started in 14 districts of the state and soon it will be started in the remaining districts as well. Accordingly, direct training will be started later," Malik's post read.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra govt to train minority youth to ensure 'maximum recruitment' in police department
Nawab Malik (left) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (right), images via Mumbai Live
887

On Sunday, Nawab Malik, the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Minority Affairs Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, informed that youth belonging to the ‘minority communities’ would be given pre-recruitment training to ensure their ‘maximum appointment’ in the police Department.

Malik had shared a post of Twitter that read, “Minority youths in the state will be given pre-recruitment training in view of their maximum appointment in the police department.” The post by Nawab Malik further read, “At present, the process of selecting candidates for the training has been started in 14 districts of the state and soon it will be started in the remaining districts as well. Accordingly, direct training will be started later.”

The decision by the Maharashtra government, however, did not go well with netizens. Several people took to social media to express their concern about the State government indulging in blatant ‘minority appeasement.’

Malik had also promised 5% Muslim quota

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government assumed power in the state, many political leaders, including Nawab Malik, have spoken in favour of implementing 5% Muslim quota in the state for government jobs. Malik had earlier also asserted that the MVA government will bring an ordinance for the same.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra news, Maharashtra video, Maharashtra corona cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more

Latest News

Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
Read more
Politics

‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more
Social Media

Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,216FollowersFollow
304,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com